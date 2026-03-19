ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ramadan Special: The Secret Behind Sheer Khurma, 60-Year-Old Handcrafted Vermicelli Tradition Lives On

Hyderabad: In the holy month of Ramadan, the aroma of festive delicacies begins to fill homes in Hyderabad, and among them, Sheer Khurma stands out as an irreplaceable classic. While many associate Ramadan with fasting, bustling night bazaars, and dishes like Haleem, it is this sweet vermicelli pudding that truly completes the celebration. On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, almost every Muslim household prepares Sheer Khurma, making it a symbol of joy and togetherness.

But behind every delicious bowl lies a lesser-known story of craftsmanship and tradition. Near the iconic Chaderghat Bridge in Hyderabad, around ten families have been quietly preserving a unique legacy for nearly six decades. With over 30 members involved, these families specialize in producing handcrafted “Salt Vermicelli,” a key ingredient that gives Sheer Khurma its delicate texture and rich taste.

Unlike factory-made varieties, this vermicelli is entirely handmade using refined wheat flour. The process begins the previous night, when the flour is soaked. At dawn, salt is added to create a soft dough, which is then skillfully stretched into ultra-fine strands using just fingers. Within minutes, these strands are twisted, shaped, dried, and bundled into coils using a technique perfected over generations. “This is not just a product, it is our identity,” says one artisan, adding that their vermicelli is supplied across Hyderabad and several districts on order.