Beyond Haleem, Delicious Dishes That Deserve Your Attention During Ramadan
Our recommended dishes besides haleem that you can eat this Ramadan that are nourishing and delish.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
By Day 2 of Ramzan, someone in your WhatsApp group has already posted a picture of haleem. By Day 3, every second food reel on Instagram is slow-motion wheat-meets-meat glory. By the end of Week 1, you are satured with haleem. Don’t get us wrong. Haleem is brilliant, especially if you are in Hyderabad. But Ramadan is 29 or 30 days long. You can’t run a marathon on just one dish.
Ramadan is about discipline, reflection, prayer and gratitude but it's also about planning two very important meals: suhoor (the pre-dawn meal) and iftar (the meal to break the fast). If you want to stay energised, hydrated and sane, you need variety. So here are dishes you can eat this Ramadan — beyond haleem — that are nourishing, practical and delicious:
1. Fruit Chaat
Every iftar begins with dates and water. That’s non-negotiable. But right after that, enters fruit chaat.
Think papaya, apple, banana, pomegranate, melon, maybe some orange segments. Add a squeeze of lemon, a pinch of chaat masala. After 14 hours of fasting, your body wants hydration, natural sugars and fibre. Fruit chaat gives you exactly that. It wakes you up gently instead of throwing you into a food coma.
2. Dahi Vada
Ramadan falls in warm months. Your body heats up while fasting. Yoghurt is your best friend. Dahi vada topped with tamarind chutney is cooling and protein-rich. Use less oil while frying or try air-frying. Skip excessive sweet chutney. It satisfies cravings without knocking you out for Taraweeh prayers.
3. Grilled Chicken Tikka
Fasting drains your energy. You need muscle repair. You need something better than three samosas. Grilled chicken tikka is perfect. Marinate in yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, chilli powder and lemon. Pair with mint chutney and a small salad. You won't feel sluggish.
4. Stuffed Parathas for Suhoor
If you eat only tea and biscuits at 4 am, you will regret it later. Stuffed parathas (with methi, kheema, paneer, egg or mixed vegetables) can sustain you through the day. The trick is to control the oil and ghee. Pair your paratha with a bowl of curd, a handful of nuts and drink plenty of water. Avoid ultra-spicy food at suhoor. It will make you thirsty all day.
5. Chana Chaat
Chickpeas are budget-friendly and brilliant. Boiled chana mixed with onions, tomatoes, coriander, lemon juice and a sprinkle of spices creates a high-protein, high-fibre salad. It fills you up without making you sleepy. It keeps blood sugar stable, and it’s easy to prepare in bulk.
Samosa and pakoras are part of the culture. But make them occasional. Ramadan is about spiritual discipline. Your plate can reflect that discipline too. When you move beyond haleem and add variety, balance and nutrition, your digestive system will thrive.
Read more: