Beyond Haleem, Delicious Dishes That Deserve Your Attention During Ramadan

By Day 2 of Ramzan, someone in your WhatsApp group has already posted a picture of haleem. By Day 3, every second food reel on Instagram is slow-motion wheat-meets-meat glory. By the end of Week 1, you are satured with haleem. Don’t get us wrong. Haleem is brilliant, especially if you are in Hyderabad. But Ramadan is 29 or 30 days long. You can’t run a marathon on just one dish.

Ramadan is about discipline, reflection, prayer and gratitude but it's also about planning two very important meals: suhoor (the pre-dawn meal) and iftar (the meal to break the fast). If you want to stay energised, hydrated and sane, you need variety. So here are dishes you can eat this Ramadan — beyond haleem — that are nourishing, practical and delicious:

1. Fruit Chaat

Every iftar begins with dates and water. That’s non-negotiable. But right after that, enters fruit chaat.

Think papaya, apple, banana, pomegranate, melon, maybe some orange segments. Add a squeeze of lemon, a pinch of chaat masala. After 14 hours of fasting, your body wants hydration, natural sugars and fibre. Fruit chaat gives you exactly that. It wakes you up gently instead of throwing you into a food coma.

2. Dahi Vada