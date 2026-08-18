From Childhood Partners-in-Crime To Adult Confidants: How Brother-Sister Relationships Change
Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, we chart the changing dynamics of brother-sister relationships, across different milestones.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
When you are eight years old, your sibling is the person most likely to ruin your life. They take your favourite toy. They finish the last piece of chocolate. They breathe too loudly when you are trying to watch TV! At 15, things get worse. Now they are embarrassing. They have friends you don't like. They have opinions about your clothes. They may know who you have a crush on, which means they possess information that could potentially destroy your social life.
Then, you grow up. You get a job. You start paying bills. You become the person who has opinions about interest rates and health insurance. Your sibling does the same. And one day you realise, the person you once couldn't stand sharing a room with is now one of the first people you call when something important happens. This is the peculiar journey of sibling relationships. They can begin with competition and irritation, move through teenage hostility and gradually transform into one of the most comfortable forms of companionship we have.
Children don't usually think about sibling relationships in sophisticated terms. They think in terms of fairness: Who got the bigger piece of cake? Why did she get to stay up late? Why did he get a phone when I had to wait? Parents may believe they are treating their children equally, but children have an impressive ability to detect injustice where adults see none. Sibling rivalry is often rooted in this desire for parental attention and resources. Children are constantly comparing themselves with the brother or sister who lives under the same roof.
The funny thing is that these early conflicts can also teach children how to negotiate. Siblings are among our first peers. Before school friends, colleagues or romantic partners teach us how to manage disagreements, our brothers and sisters have already been practising on us. You learn that screaming doesn't always work, when to apologise, when to share, and when to strategically leave the room.
Teens Are The Most Embarrassing Time
There is perhaps no greater threat to a teenager's reputation than another teenager who has known them since birth.
“Your sibling knows what you looked like at age six. They know the ridiculous nickname your parents used to call you. They know about the school play in which you forgot your lines. Friends only know the version of you that you have carefully constructed. Your sibling knows the director's cut,” says 32-year-old content writer Damini Ratlam whose younger brother was a brat growing up. They have both grown close since they crossed the terrible teen years.
“This is one reason teenage sibling relationships can become complicated. Adolescents are trying to establish independence. They want to be seen as individuals rather than as someone's younger brother or older sister,” she says, with her brother Rishi in mind.
The sibling, meanwhile, represents the family world they are trying to escape. So conversations become shorter. Doors get slammed. The brother who was once your permanent companion can suddenly feel like an unwanted security guard. But this distance is often part of growing up rather than a sign that the relationship is disappearing.
Adulthood Changes The Equation
Distance can make the relationship easier. When you no longer share a bathroom, television remote or family WhatsApp group in real time, there are fewer opportunities for petty arguments. You stop fighting about whose turn it is to do something. You start talking about actual life: Work, relationships, money, parents, travel, career. Gradually, your sibling stops being “my brother” or “my sister”. They become a person you know.
As children, siblings mostly know each other's habits. As grown-ups, they begin to understand each other's personalities. You learn why your brother hates certain situations. You understand why your sister keeps changing jobs. You discover that the sibling who seemed incredibly confident as a teenager is actually anxious about the future. The relationship begins moving from comparison to understanding.
Your Safest Person
“There is comfort in talking to someone who doesn't require your biography. A friend might need an explanation. Your sibling often doesn't. They remember the house you grew up in, your parents before they got older, family holidays, school functions, embarrassing relatives and the arguments nobody else remembers,” says 26-year-old data analytics executive Narayan Rao, who has two sisters he dotes on.
There is an entire archive of shared experience between siblings. That shared history can become especially valuable in adulthood. When parents grow older, siblings may suddenly find themselves discussing responsibilities they never imagined discussing together. These conversations can be difficult. They can also bring siblings closer because they are now facing the same adult problems as a team.
Birth Order Changes The Dynamic
The oldest sibling often gets assigned the role of the responsible one. The younger sibling gets away with things. At least, that is what they believe. The eldest may feel that they were the experimental version of the child. Parents were stricter. Rules were different. Expectations were higher. The younger one, meanwhile, may have had a more relaxed childhood.
These differences can remain powerful even decades later. A 35-year-old eldest daughter can still be asked to “keep an eye on everyone” during a family gathering. A 32-year-old younger brother can still be treated as if he needs someone to remind him to carry a jacket. However, adulthood can also flatten these old roles. The child who was once considered irresponsible may become the person everyone depends on. Eventually, siblings discover that the roles they had as children are not necessarily the people they have become.
Then comes another major shift: marriage. Suddenly your sibling has another family. There is a spouse. There may be children. There are new responsibilities, new priorities and sometimes new geographical distances. The easy access of childhood disappears. You can't simply walk into their room anymore. You have to call.
“But this doesn't necessarily mean the relationship has weakened. Grownup relationships often become less about frequency and more about reliability. You may speak once every two weeks. But when something serious happens, you are there. That is a different kind of closeness,” says translation professional Suruchi Bisht who regularly keeps in touch with her married brother and sister, and has a husband and two kids of her own.
The relationship becomes less about equality and more about dependability. Love doesn't always look like affection. Sometimes it is knowing that, whatever happens, there is someone else in the world who remembers exactly who you were before you became the person you are today. That is the strange privilege of having a sibling. The problems change. The person on the other end of the phone doesn't. That is why siblings, after spending half their childhood trying to escape each other, spend adulthood finding their way back.
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2917987/
- https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0011392107077646
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