ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Childhood Partners-in-Crime To Adult Confidants: How Brother-Sister Relationships Change

When you are eight years old, your sibling is the person most likely to ruin your life. They take your favourite toy. They finish the last piece of chocolate. They breathe too loudly when you are trying to watch TV! At 15, things get worse. Now they are embarrassing. They have friends you don't like. They have opinions about your clothes. They may know who you have a crush on, which means they possess information that could potentially destroy your social life.

Then, you grow up. You get a job. You start paying bills. You become the person who has opinions about interest rates and health insurance. Your sibling does the same. And one day you realise, the person you once couldn't stand sharing a room with is now one of the first people you call when something important happens. This is the peculiar journey of sibling relationships. They can begin with competition and irritation, move through teenage hostility and gradually transform into one of the most comfortable forms of companionship we have.

Early conflicts can teach kids how to negotiate (Getty Images)

Children don't usually think about sibling relationships in sophisticated terms. They think in terms of fairness: Who got the bigger piece of cake? Why did she get to stay up late? Why did he get a phone when I had to wait? Parents may believe they are treating their children equally, but children have an impressive ability to detect injustice where adults see none. Sibling rivalry is often rooted in this desire for parental attention and resources. Children are constantly comparing themselves with the brother or sister who lives under the same roof.

The funny thing is that these early conflicts can also teach children how to negotiate. Siblings are among our first peers. Before school friends, colleagues or romantic partners teach us how to manage disagreements, our brothers and sisters have already been practising on us. You learn that screaming doesn't always work, when to apologise, when to share, and when to strategically leave the room.

Teens Are The Most Embarrassing Time

There is perhaps no greater threat to a teenager's reputation than another teenager who has known them since birth.

“Your sibling knows what you looked like at age six. They know the ridiculous nickname your parents used to call you. They know about the school play in which you forgot your lines. Friends only know the version of you that you have carefully constructed. Your sibling knows the director's cut,” says 32-year-old content writer Damini Ratlam whose younger brother was a brat growing up. They have both grown close since they crossed the terrible teen years.

“This is one reason teenage sibling relationships can become complicated. Adolescents are trying to establish independence. They want to be seen as individuals rather than as someone's younger brother or older sister,” she says, with her brother Rishi in mind.