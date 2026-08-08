ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Dreamy Books To Read When The Weekend Is Rainy And The World Is Quiet

Murakami doesn't always want you to understand everything. He wants you to experience the peculiar sensation of being somewhere familiar that has become strange... which is exactly what rain does. A street you've walked down a hundred times suddenly looks different when it's wet. The trees look darker. The afternoon disappears at 4 pm, and suddenly you understand why a Murakami novel feels so right. Read this one with the rain against the window and accept that some questions are better left unanswered.

There are writers who create stories and those who create weather systems. Haruki Murakami belongs to the second category. Kafka on the Shore is one of those novels that you don't so much read as drift through. There are cats, libraries, dreams, talking animals, mysterious strangers, parallel realities and enough unanswered questions to make you wonder whether you've forgotten an important chapter.

A rainy weekend is one of the few occasions when staying indoors doesn't feel like failing to have a life. At some point, you realise that the universe is clearly telling you to stop pretending you are the sort of person who enjoys productivity on a Sunday afternoon. You need a book that feels like rain. Something strange and beautiful. Something that makes the ordinary world outside the window seem slightly less ordinary. Here are our picks for precisely that sort of weekend.

Czech-French novelist Milan Kundera understood something important about human beings: we are capable of turning absolutely everything into a philosophical crisis. The Unbearable Lightness of Being follows love, desire, jealousy, politics and identity through the lives of several characters in Prague. It is romantic without being sentimental and philosophical without completely forgetting that people are ridiculous creatures. It is also an excellent rainy-day book because rain encourages a certain amount of staring through windows and wondering about the choices that brought you to this particular afternoon. You may begin the book thinking about Tomas and Tereza. You may finish it wondering about your own life.

3. The Book of Disquiet

Author: Fernando Pessoa

This is the book for the reader who has ever looked out of a rainy window and thought, “I should probably be doing something,” and then continued looking out of the window. Fernando Pessoa's The Book of Disquiet is not a conventional novel. It is a collection of fragments, reflections, observations and philosophical wanderings attributed to the fictional Bernardo Soares. There is no great plot rushing towards you but sometimes you don't want a plot. Sometimes you want a book that sits beside you like another person who also has no intention of going outside.

4. The Shadow of the Wind

Author: Carlos Ruiz Zafón

Finally, for those who want their rainy weekend to contain a little more plot, mystery and beautifully atmospheric darkness, there is The Shadow of the Wind. Set in post-war Barcelona, the novel begins with a boy discovering a mysterious book in a secret library. He becomes obsessed with its author. Then he discovers that someone is systematically destroying every copy of the author's books!

This is the sort of novel that makes you want to visit old libraries, walk through rain-soaked streets and buy a coat that is entirely inappropriate for your climate. It is atmospheric, romantic, mysterious and gloriously bookish.

5. Yesteryear

Author: Caro Claire Burke

What if the life you've carefully curated on Instagram suddenly became your real life, and then someone took away the internet, modern medicine, indoor plumbing and pretty much every other invention that makes civilisation worth defending? Caro Claire Burke'sfollows Natalie Heller Mills, a lifestyle influencer whose picture-perfect traditional life is thrown into chaos when she wakes up in 1855. Suddenly, the romantic fantasy of simpler times comes with hard labour, unfamiliar rules and absolutely no convenient way to Google what to do next. Perfect for a rainy afternoon when you're feeling nostalgic about simpler times but still very grateful for Wi-Fi!