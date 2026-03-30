ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How To Make Soft Ragi Millet Idlis At Home | World Idli Day Special

India has many food debates. North vs South. Chai vs coffee. Butter chicken vs paneer tikka. But there is one food item that almost everyone agrees on: Idli is a genius invention. It is soft, simple, comforting, and manages to be both breakfast and dinner without anyone complaining. And since today is World Idli Day, it’s the perfect excuse to give this classic dish a healthy twist.

Enter ragi idlis. If regular idlis are the dependable topper of the class, ragi idlis are the same topper who also goes to the gym and drinks green smoothies. They taste great but come with extra nutrition thanks to Ragi, a millet rich in calcium, fibre and iron. So, this World Idli Day, celebrate the humble idli in a millet avatar.

Ingredients

1 ½ cup ragi flour, ½ cup idli rice, ½ cup urad dal (split black gram), ½ teaspoon methi seeds, salt to taste, water, (oil for the moulds)