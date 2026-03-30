How To Make Soft Ragi Millet Idlis At Home | World Idli Day Special
They taste great but come with extra nutrition thanks to Ragi, a millet rich in calcium, fibre and iron.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
India has many food debates. North vs South. Chai vs coffee. Butter chicken vs paneer tikka. But there is one food item that almost everyone agrees on: Idli is a genius invention. It is soft, simple, comforting, and manages to be both breakfast and dinner without anyone complaining. And since today is World Idli Day, it’s the perfect excuse to give this classic dish a healthy twist.
Enter ragi idlis. If regular idlis are the dependable topper of the class, ragi idlis are the same topper who also goes to the gym and drinks green smoothies. They taste great but come with extra nutrition thanks to Ragi, a millet rich in calcium, fibre and iron. So, this World Idli Day, celebrate the humble idli in a millet avatar.
Ingredients
1 ½ cup ragi flour, ½ cup idli rice, ½ cup urad dal (split black gram), ½ teaspoon methi seeds, salt to taste, water, (oil for the moulds)
Method:
Soak the idli rice and methi seeds together in water for about 5-6 hours. In another bowl, soak the urad dal for the same amount of time. First grind the soaked urad dal using a mixer or wet grinder. Add a little water and grind until it becomes light and fluffy. Next grind the soaked rice into a slightly coarse batter. Now mix both batters together in a large bowl. Add the ragi flour and combine well until the batter becomes smooth and slightly thick. Add salt and mix gently. Cover the bowl and let the batter ferment overnight or for about 8-10 hours in a warm place. Fermentation is where the magic happens. The batter rises, tiny air bubbles form, and your idlis eventually become soft.
Grease the idli moulds lightly with oil. Pour the fermented batter into each mould. Fill only about three-quarters because the batter will rise while steaming. Place the moulds in an idli steamer and cook for 10-12 minutes. Once done, allow them to cool slightly before removing. Your soft, healthy ragi idlis are ready. Serve them hot with coconut chutney and a bowl of piping hot sambar.
Sometimes healthy food has a reputation for being boring. But dishes like ragi idli prove the opposite.
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