Quiz: Which 2025 Slang Word Matches Your Personality?
We browsed through the new lingo of the past year to neatly categorise your personality into one of four main types. Which is yours?
Published : December 11, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST
Welcome to the only personality quiz that matters this year because nothing defines your place quite like discovering whether you’re a snackcident waiting to happen or a proudly practised practitioner of nopulence.
Grab a pen, or just use your brain like a rebel.
1. How do you start your day?
A. Scrolling through news, memes, and existential dread.
B. Politely declining all morning plans.
C. Doing something totally unrelated to the day’s responsibilities.
D. Taking a photo of the fog and pretending I’m in an indie movie.
2. Your friend asks if you’ll attend their 8 am weekend workout class. You say—
A. “My brain feels like a buffet already. Hard pass.”
B. “I must decline. The universe has told me to rest.”
C. “I’ll come!” (You will not come.)
D. “Depends… is it main-character weather?”
3. What’s your toxic online habit?
A. Reading everything: articles, comments, the privacy policy.
B. Posting eco-friendly quotes while eating packaged snacks.
C. Learning a random skill instead of finishing anything.
D. Deleting 40 selfies because none scream “ethereal.”
4. Pick your version of self-care:
A. Logging off for two minutes.
B. Cancelling plans with dramatic flair.
C. Spontaneously starting a 3000-piece puzzle.
D. Lighting a candle and pretending my life is an aesthetic reel.
5. What kind of eater are you?
A. “Oops, I accidentally ate the internet.”
B. “I cook sustainably. Sometimes.”
C. “I’ll have a snack” (a whole biryani)
D. “I can only eat if the vibe is right.”
6. What’s your biggest 2025 problem?
A. Too much information, not enough brain space.
B. Your calendar is full of social events you regret agreeing to.
C. You’ve become emotionally dependent on your smart appliances.
D. Filters have ruined your sense of what your face looks like.
7. Your ideal Saturday night:
A. Reading about geopolitics at 1 am for no reason.
B. Saying “no” to everything and feeling powerful.
C. Going down a Wikipedia rabbit hole about alpacas.
D. Making pasta like it’s a scene from a romantic comedy.
RESULTS
Now count how many A’s, B’s, C’s, and D’s you got.
Mostly A’s — You’re a BRAIN BUFFET!
Means: Your mind is a 24x7 eat-all-you-can information feast. You consume news, trivia, opinions, and emotional drama like they’re chips. You’re curious, overstimulated, and secretly proud of it.
Strength: Encyclopedic knowledge.
Weakness: Forgetting why you walked into a room.
Mostly B’s — You’re NOPULENCE!
Means: You decline with style, grace, and the authority of someone who has discovered inner peace. You protect your energy like it’s gold.
Strength: Boundaries sharper than eyeliner.
Weakness: People think you’re always “resting”.
Mostly C’s — You’re SIDE-QUESTING!
Means: You’re the hero of your own video game, except you keep wandering into forest missions no one asked you to solve.
Strength: Wonderfully creative and unpredictable.
Weakness: Deadlines believe you are their natural enemy.
Mostly D’s — You’re MAIN-CHARACTER WEATHER!
Means: You are cinematic. You romanticize life like a pro, from coffee mugs to thunderstorms. Everything is a vibe and you are its curator.
Strength: You make everyday moments magical.
Weakness: Reality occasionally disappoints you for not having background music.
