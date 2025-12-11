ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Quiz: Which 2025 Slang Word Matches Your Personality?

Take this quiz to find out which 2025 word matches your personality ( Canva )

Welcome to the only personality quiz that matters this year because nothing defines your place quite like discovering whether you’re a snackcident waiting to happen or a proudly practised practitioner of nopulence.

Grab a pen, or just use your brain like a rebel.

1. How do you start your day?

A. Scrolling through news, memes, and existential dread.

B. Politely declining all morning plans.

C. Doing something totally unrelated to the day’s responsibilities.

D. Taking a photo of the fog and pretending I’m in an indie movie.

2. Your friend asks if you’ll attend their 8 am weekend workout class. You say—

A. “My brain feels like a buffet already. Hard pass.”

B. “I must decline. The universe has told me to rest.”

C. “I’ll come!” (You will not come.)

D. “Depends… is it main-character weather?”

3. What’s your toxic online habit?

A. Reading everything: articles, comments, the privacy policy.

B. Posting eco-friendly quotes while eating packaged snacks.

C. Learning a random skill instead of finishing anything.

D. Deleting 40 selfies because none scream “ethereal.”

4. Pick your version of self-care:

A. Logging off for two minutes.

B. Cancelling plans with dramatic flair.

C. Spontaneously starting a 3000-piece puzzle.

D. Lighting a candle and pretending my life is an aesthetic reel.

5. What kind of eater are you?

A. “Oops, I accidentally ate the internet.”

B. “I cook sustainably. Sometimes.”

C. “I’ll have a snack” (a whole biryani)

D. “I can only eat if the vibe is right.”

6. What’s your biggest 2025 problem?