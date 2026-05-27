ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Grain Bowls To Wraps, Quick & Healthy Lunch Ideas For The Most Underrated Meal Of The Day

Breakfast receives endless admiration from nutritionists who insist on calling it “the most important meal of the day”. Dinner enjoys glamour because it comes with family, restaurants, and the occasional dessert. But lunch often exists in a state of tragic neglect: hurried, improvised, and consumed while staring anxiously at emails. Yet lunch may be one of the most important decisions you make for your body.

A healthy lunch is rather like hiring competent middle management for your day. It keeps things running efficiently between breakfast optimism and evening exhaustion. Without it, life becomes unexpectedly dramatic. Many people know this experience well. Around 3 pm, after surviving on tea and a tasty but nutritionally questionable samosa, the body stages a rebellion. One develops an irrational emotional attachment to biscuits.

Why healthy lunch matters (ETV Bharat)

The body needs fuel in the middle of the day. A balanced lunch provides carbohydrates for energy, protein for muscle repair and sustained fullness, healthy fats for brain function, and fibre to keep digestion pleasantly cooperative. In simpler terms, lunch is your body’s opportunity to recharge rather than merely survive.