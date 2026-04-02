ETV Bharat / lifestyle

2 Quick & Easy Ways To Cook Eggs When You Are Short On Time But Want Something Wholesome

Eggs are nutritional powerhouses packed with protein, healthy fats, and important vitamins like B12 and vitamin D. But beyond nutrition, they offer something every cook secretly wants: flexibility. They can be soft, fluffy, creamy, crispy, runny, baked, fried, poached, scrambled, whipped, or folded. Few ingredients are this cooperative.

These are dishes that are easy enough for everyday cooking but impressive enough to make people think you have your life together. You may not actually have your life together. But the eggs will help create the illusion.

Eggs are capable of transforming into about a hundred different dishes depending on how ambitious you are feeling. Eggs are also one of the few foods that can appear at breakfast, lunch, dinner, and what we call the “I forgot to eat all day so now I’m frying something at 11:47 p.m.” meal.

Shakshuka is a Middle Eastern and North African dish where eggs are poached in a rich, spiced tomato sauce. It’s colourful, aromatic, and makes your kitchen smell like a small café in Tel Aviv. The sauce is the real star here. It usually starts with sautéed onions, garlic, bell peppers, and tomatoes simmered together with spices like cumin, paprika, and sometimes chili flakes. Once the sauce thickens, little wells are made in the mixture and eggs are cracked directly into the pan. The eggs gently cook in the bubbling sauce until the whites are set but the yolks remain gloriously runny.

You then finish the dish with herbs like parsley or coriander and perhaps a sprinkle of feta cheese. Serve it with warm bread so you can scoop up the sauce. Shakshuka looks complicated but is actually quite forgiving. If the sauce gets messy or the eggs cook unevenly, nobody notices because the dish already looks like a beautiful, delicious explosion.

2. Egg Fried Rice

Egg fried rice is what happens when eggs decide to rescue your leftover rice from boredom. This dish is a lifesaver for busy weeknights, lazy Sundays, or moments when your refrigerator contains only half a carrot, leftover rice, and questionable motivation. The key ingredient here is day-old rice. Fresh rice tends to be too soft and clumpy, while cold leftover rice separates nicely when stir-fried.

Start by heating oil in a wok or pan. Scramble a couple of eggs first and set them aside. Then stir-fry garlic, spring onions, and whatever vegetables you have: peas, carrots, beans, or even corn. Add the rice and toss it quickly so every grain gets coated in flavour. Season with soy sauce, pepper, and a tiny splash of sesame oil if you’re feeling fancy. Finally, add the scrambled eggs back in and mix everything together. The result is comfort food that tastes like it came from a street-side restaurant but took you less than ten minutes to make.