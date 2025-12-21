Quick And Easy Christmas Cookie Recipe That Less Than 20 Minutes From Start To Finish
This recipe is designed for people who want maximum seasonal cheer with minimum emotional damage.
Christmas cookies about proving that you are the sort of person who bakes. Whether the cookies themselves are symmetrical, crunchy, or even fully cooked is a secondary matter! This recipe produces cookies that are buttery, comforting, and miraculously resistant to failure. You could forget the sugar, answer three phone calls, slightly burn the edges, and they would still be received with enthusiasm, especially if served with hot chocolate.
WHAT YOU WILL NEED
- 125 gm unsalted butter, softened
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ tsp baking powder
- A pinch of salt
Optional festive extras: Chocolate chips, chopped nuts, dried fruit, sprinkles, crushed candy canes.
- METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
- In a bowl, beat the softened butter and sugar until it looks light and fluffy. If you are using a whisk or spoon, congratulations on your commitment to tradition. If you are using a hand mixer, enjoy the brief sensation of being on a cooking show before it sprays butter onto your wall.
- Crack in the egg. Add the vanilla extract. Stir until the mixture looks smooth. At this stage, the batter will smell excellent.
- In another bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add this gradually to the wet mixture, stirring gently. Do not overmix. Overmixing leads to tough cookies.
- Now stir in the extras: Chocolate chips are universally loved. Nuts make the cookies feel grown-up.
- Scoop small spoonfuls of dough onto the baking tray, leaving a little space between each one. They will spread. Do not worry about perfect shapes. Imperfection is part of the charm.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes, until the edges are lightly golden and the centres still look slightly soft. This is important. If you wait until they look done, they will be overdone. Remove from the oven and allow them to cool on the tray for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack.
Serving Suggestions
Serve warm, with tea, coffee, or hot chocolate. These cookies are best enjoyed while standing in the kitchen, eating one “just to check,” followed by another “for quality control,” and then several more because Christmas. They store well in an airtight container, assuming you have enough self-control. These cookies are not meant to be perfect. They are meant to be shared, slightly crumbly, and eaten with good humour.
If they turn out uneven, misshapen, or mysteriously fewer than expected, you have made them correctly. After all, Christmas baking is less about precision and more about warmth, generosity, and the triumph of producing something homemade in a season that demands far too much from everyone. If all else fails, arrange them attractively, sprinkle a little icing sugar on top, and act like this was the plan all along.
