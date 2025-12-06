ETV Bharat / lifestyle

QIFLIF To Host Special Community Screening Of Queer Short Film In Hyderabad

Rafu's director Arnav is also a writer and editor. Their debut Rafu reflects a nuanced and introspective style that has resonated with audiences and festival curators.

The December edition of QIFLIF features Rafu, a graduation film from Annapurna College of Film & Media. Directed by Arnav (he/they), Rafu follows a young writer and a queer deity as they navigate identity, desire, doubt, and self-discovery. With its gentle, dialogue-light storytelling and visually rich frames, the film has garnered attention at international festivals including Kashish Pride Film Festival and the Dharamshala International Film Festival.

Continuing its mission to create warm, thoughtful spaces for queer storytelling, QIFLIF (Queer Indie Film & Lit Fest) will host a special community screening of the short film Rafu on December 6, 2025 at Lamakaan. The screening will run from 7 pm to 9 pm, with an entry pass priced at ₹100 and prior registration required.

For QIFLIF, the event is part of a larger cultural effort to nurture honest, safe, and intentional gatherings where queer voices can share their stories without hesitation. The festival was founded by Apoorva (she/her), an inclusive event organiser who set out to create consistent and accessible platforms for queer indie cinema, literature, and conversation in Hyderabad. Her vision revolves around community-building through storytelling, with QIFLIF functioning as a space where queer creators feel supported and allies are encouraged to show up with sincerity and respect.

Film curation at QIFLIF is led by Deepthi (she/her), who is known for her sensitive and intentional approach to building each line-up. Her selections highlight queer lived experiences, challenge familiar stereotypes, and showcase emerging talent that often goes unseen in mainstream circuits.

Over the years, QIFLIF has evolved into one of Hyderabad’s most heartfelt community-driven arts spaces. Instead of functioning solely as a traditional annual festival, it has become a steady, recurring cultural presence: a home for queer expression. Its events include film screenings, reading circles, open conversations, and creative workshops, all centred on celebrating queer narratives and strengthening local community bonds. Rooted in accessibility and inclusivity, QIFLIF has emerged as a rare space where people can gather without judgement and explore artistic expression.

When: December 6 from 7 pm to 9 pm

Where: Lamakaan, Off Road No. 1, Opposite GVK One Mall, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Donation pass: ₹100 (all the donation collected will be given to Queer Bandhu, organisation led by parents of queer folks, to support trans folks).