ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Projection Mapping Could Be The Future Of Heritage Storytelling In India

There is a distinct human comedy to how we treat our historical monuments. We stare at blank, silent walls, nod solemnly, take a blurry photo for an Instagram grid nobody is looking at, and leave with a vague sense of cultural duty fulfilled. We treat our heritage like a museum exhibit preserved in formaldehyde. And then, someone shows up with a bank of high-powered laser projectors, maps out every single ornamental brick, arch, and corbel of a centuries-old landmark like the Rajabai Clock Tower or the Afghan Church in Mumbai, and turns the whole thing inside out with light and narrative. Projection mapping doesn’t ask you to squint at a faded placard in the fading dusk; it grabs the architecture by the shoulders, shakes it awake, and says, “Watch this!”

It’s the closest we’re ever going to get to time travel without getting a headache, blending cutting-edge engineering with the kind of old-school storytelling that makes you forget, for 10 glorious minutes, about your rent and unreturned emails.

Meet Aagam Mehta, Rahul Singh Yadav, and Shakti Swarup Sahu, the minds behind the Mumbai-based creative enterprise Floating Canvas Company, who are essentially the cultural DJs orchestrating these grand architectural interventions. They are taking sacred historical spaces and transforming them into breathing, glowing canvases that speak directly to a generation raised on screens without losing a single ounce of historical soul. Instead of keeping history under lock and key, they are throwing open the doors, turning stone into cinema, and proving that India’s past doesn't need to be protected behind glass but rather someone brave enough to turn on the lights. Excerpts from an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat:

Q 1. What made you realise that projection mapping could be a powerful way of telling India’s heritage stories?

Aagam Mehta: For us, it all started in early 2023 when we were commissioned by the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival to showcase the past, present and possible future of Mumbai on a grand scale. As we went scouting for the ideal canvas, our search ended with the Rajabai Clock Tower. After all, what could be a more apt, iconic and high-visibility canvas to present the story of Mumbai to millions of Mumbaikars?

The key reason why projection mapping and heritage structures are a great combination is because the technology lets us breathe new life into the facades from a safe distance. We get to turn such sites into dynamic avenues for art and storytelling without affecting their structural integrity in any way.

Q 2. When you work with a landmark such as Afghan Church, Rajabai Clock Tower or David Sassoon Library, how do you begin: with the architecture, the history or the story you want to tell?

Rahul Singh Yadav: Sometimes the story emerges from the historic site and its architecture. And sometimes, the store ends up choosing the site most apt for it. In the case of the Davood Sasson Library, our objective was to announce the reopening of the restored site in a memorable way. The story emerged out of the various architectural and design elements that were painstakingly restored in the process. These included the rich detailing on the facade as well as the gorgeous tiles and stained glass in the interiors. The rest was a celebration of the site as a great library, a cherished space for books and booklovers.

In the case of Rajabai Clock Tower, it was a matter of the story of Mumbai finding a canvas just as grand and majestic.

Q 3. There is a fine line between making a historic building more accessible and turning it into a backdrop for entertainment. How do you maintain the integrity of the heritage site while creating an immersive experience?

AM: It all starts with a thorough understanding of the building’s history and significance. We use those as our guiding principles while devising the narrative and the content that flows from it. We also work closely with the key stakeholders of the structures and ensure that they are kept in the loop at all stages of developing the experience.