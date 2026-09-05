ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | Brandon Colaco Is Pushing The Boundaries Of Ancient Musical Instrument, The Didgeridoo

The result is an unusual collision: Indian rhythmic complexity happening inside an instrument commonly associated with the Australian landscape. Because the didgeridoo occupies the low end, the effect can also be intensely physical. “It's like two different environments coming together,” Brandon says.

“When I learned Konnakol, it gave me that edge,” he says. His approach is almost linguistic. He takes rhythmic syllables and ideas from konnakol and translates them into the sound world of the didgeridoo. “All I did is translate from Konnakol to didgeridoo to my language and it sounds tremendous.”

Konnakol became a bridge between the rhythmic language Brandon was discovering in Indian classical music and the instrument he had spent years making his own. He did not simply want to put an Indian instrument next to a didgeridoo and call the result fusion. He wanted to understand rhythm well enough to translate it into the vocabulary of his instrument.

Only in the past few years did Carnatic music and konnakol enter his practice more deliberately. He spent some time learning mridangam rhythm, while his bandmates became his teachers.

“I just played very intuitively for a long time,” he says. His music has emerged less from a neat progression of grades and examinations than from curiosity, repetition, mistakes and the slightly dangerous freedom of not knowing what you are supposed to be doing.

Brandon believes that experience became the foundation of his own musical language. Before formal music theory entered his life, he was already experimenting intuitively. He would mimic beats, imitate a trumpet and discover techniques simply because they sounded interesting.

The instrument was repaired, but Brandon had acquired a lesson that extended beyond the instrument itself. Wood could be broken, repaired, reshaped and understood through touch. Music, too, could be approached as something physical rather than an abstract collection of notes. Eventually, Dhiman trusted him enough to ask him to test instruments. “If he needs to take something, he'll be like, ‘Brandy Babu, check that,’” Brandon says. It is difficult to imagine a better apprenticeship.

Brandon has now been crafting didgeridoos for more than a decade. Over the years, he experimented with different bore lengths, mouthpieces, bell shapes and designs. He made more than a dozen instruments in Dhiman's workshop, often using basic tools and learning by doing. He would encounter a problem, attempt to solve it and sometimes make the problem worse. One of his early handmade instruments broke after he brought it back to Bengaluru. He was devastated. Then Dhiman's son sent him a photograph of Araldite and sawdust. “Everything can be fixed with wood,” Brandon remembers being told.

The first didgeridoo-shaped object he played was a PVC pipe! Then came bamboo. Eventually, there was Rishikesh, and a mentor named Mukesh Dhiman. Another part of his story began there: learning not only to play the instrument but to make it.

“When that sound hit me, I was immediately intrigued,” he recalls in a telephonic interview from his home in Bengaluru. So he went home and did what any curious person with access to the internet might do: he researched it. What he found was a world . The instrument, traditionally known as the yidaki in Aboriginal Australian contexts, has a remarkably deep cultural history. For Brandon, though, the historical discovery came after the sonic one. First came fascination, then research, then experimentation.

For Brandon Colaco, that sound arrived around 2010 at a live performance. He didn't know what he was hearing, and he certainly didn't know that the strange, resonant sound would eventually become the centre of his life, take him from corporate engineering and coffee plantations to European didgeridoo festivals, and lead to the creation of a contemporary Indian music project called Two Eyed Wizard.

Some musical instruments announce themselves. The trumpet makes an entrance. The violin has feelings. The didgeridoo does something else. It hums, rumbles and seems, at first, less like an instrument than a piece of the earth that has learned to breathe.

Engineer Became Coffee Planter, Then Musician

Brandon's route to music is strange enough to sound fictional. He was a mechanical engineer and spent about ten years working in corporate life. In 2017, he decided to leave. He went to his father in Chikkamagaluru and became a coffee planter, spending the next seven years on a farm. It is the sort of career progression that would confuse LinkedIn: engineer, coffee planter, didgeridoo musician. But the farm gave him something invaluable: time.

He built a small studio and began recording himself. Then he had to learn production, composition and how to turn an idea into something he could present to an audience. From around 2018-19, he began working seriously on music production. By 2022, Two Eyed Wizard was ready to release its debut EP, TUWAKITUWA.

There was, however, one problem: he still didn't really know how to perform. Playing an instrument and performing are not the same thing. One involves sound; the other involves people. “I didn't know how to go on stage and interact with an audience,” he admits. That education came from playing with other musicians, and then from spending time in Goa, where he sometimes played two or three shows a day, each lasting two to three hours. It was musical immersion by the least academic route possible. He learned by being thrown into situations where he had to survive.

The Didgeridoo Went To Europe

In 2022, Two Eyed Wizard began performing publicly, including at Echoes of Earth in Bengaluru. By 2024, Brandon was taking the project to Europe. At music festival Tribal Elek in France, Two Eyed Wizard became one of the first Indian didgeridoo acts invited to perform at the festival, playing to a crowd of around 4,000 people. He also performed at the FATT Didgeridoo Festival in Portugal.

For someone whose first attempt at playing the instrument involved a PVC pipe, this was an extraordinary distance to travel. His wife, Nikhila, managed the tour while Brandon performed. Solo performance comes with a brutal mathematical equation: “If I make any mistake, you know, it's me,” he says. “And if I kill the show and I play a great show, it's also me.”

Yet Brandon's ambition for Two Eyed Wizard is not to remain permanently solitary. The current four-piece includes Ramkumar S on mridangam, Shashank Kandachar on guitar and Neilroy Miranda on drums. Brandon describes Two Eyed Wizard as a commercial project and wants it to become financially viable. “I prefer to keep the act to four members all the time,” he says.

Then There Is The Third Eyed Wizard

The story of Third Eyed Wizard began accidentally. A friend invited Brandon to a session, where he discovered the power of collective musical experience. He began playing the didgeridoo for the group every Sunday, for about 10 minutes, as a grounding exercise before their session. The idea grew into a more intimate, non-commercial space. Two Eyed Wizard is the stage: the festival, the band, the bookings and the international ambition. Third Eyed Wizard is something closer to ritual. The names may sound as if they belong in the same fantasy novel, but they represent two different relationships with music. One wants to travel; the other wants to stay still.

Sound healing session with the instrument (By special arrangement)

Brandon's relationship with the didgeridoo extends beyond performance. He is drawn to nature, has trekked extensively and has lived alone in Karnataka's Bhadra Tiger Reserve. For him, the instrument's sound has always had an instinctive relationship with the natural world. He remembers playing for a cow and watching it calm down.

More recently, he visited a friend's dog that was extremely attached to its owner and suspicious of Brandon. The dog wouldn't trust him, but after he played gently, almost childlike, it eventually sat on his lap. He has also played for horses. In nature, he listens differently, noticing birds, frogs, insects and even the wind. The didgeridoo becomes less a musical object and more a way of participating in an environment.

Respecting a Tradition That Is Not His To Claim

There is an important distinction Brandon makes when discussing the traditional Aboriginal relationship with the instrument. He plays a contemporary style. Traditional didgeridoo playing, he explains, is rhythmically intense and often built around short, energetic patterns rather than simply sustained drones. He wants to learn more, but he also understands that learning the technique is not the same as inheriting the culture.

The traditional instrument is part of ceremonial and cultural practices, with specific knowledge belonging to Indigenous custodians. Brandon hopes one day to travel to Northern Australia and meet traditional players. “I need to be initiated also,” he says, acknowledging that there are dimensions of the instrument's traditional practice that cannot be learned from a tutorial or workshop. This is where his fascination becomes something more thoughtful. He is trying to create a contemporary musical conversation around it.

Leading a didgeridoo class (By special arrangement)

From The Forest To Lakmé Fashion Week

The didge has taken Brandon into places that would have been difficult to predict from that first PVC pipe. He has performed at a diplomatic event for the Australian High Commission in India, appeared on national television through Symphony of India, performed at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai and taken the instrument to Lakmé India Fashion Week.

Brandon performing at Lakme Fashion Week (By special arrangement)

He has composed and produced music for theatre, dance, fashion and advertising, including collaborations with Australian theatre groups looking for fusion music centred around the didgeridoo. He has also recorded the instrument for the promotional campaign of the Kannada film Uttarakhanda. Through the Didgeridoo India community, he is now teaching other people to play the instrument. A sound first encountered without even knowing its name has found its way into television, diplomacy, fashion, film, theatre and international festivals.

The didgeridoo has become a musical language to this artist. His latest release, Jump Jump, makes that philosophy explicit. The track brings together didgeridoo, mridangam, trombone, hip-hop and children's vocals. On paper, this sounds like the beginning of an argument between five musicians. In Brandon's hands, it becomes an experiment in bringing different musical worlds into the same room. That impulse runs through much of his work: Australian and Indian traditions, classical rhythm and electronic production, meditation and dance, forest and festival.

A Place To Breathe

There is another side to Brandon's work that sits far away from festival stages. His meditative concerts and sound baths are intimate experiences built around the didgeridoo, breathwork and creating what he describes as a safe environment. He has performed for differently-abled children and elderly people, where the objective is no longer to make a crowd dance but to encourage people to listen. Or perhaps, more accurately, to listen to themselves. The same instrument that provides the low-end engine of a contemporary band can become a drone for stillness.

Now, alongside Two Eyed Wizard, he is a finalist for the India Australia Business and Community Alliance Awards 2026, recognising creative excellence and contribution to bilateral cultural ties. There is a unique kind of artistic life built this way; not from a master plan but from successive acts of attention: Can I make one myself? Can I make it sound different? What happens if I put a mridangam beside it? What happens if I use konnakol? What happens if I play it in a forest, or for a dog? The questions keep multiplying, and so does the music.