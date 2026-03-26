Priyanka Chopra Brought Together Summery Pastel Drama And High-End Sparkle In Milan With Her Red Carpet Look
Priyanka Chopra rocked the kind of look that reminds you why red carpets exist in the first place: to create memorable fashion moments.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
There are red carpet looks, and then there are looks that make you pause mid-scroll, and think, “This is a fashion moment.” That’s exactly what happened when Priyanka Chopra stepped out in Milan for a Bvlgari event, casually standing next to a guest list that included global stars like Dua Lipa, Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Yet, somehow, Priyanka still managed to stand out.
Decoding The Gown
Designed by Nicolas Jebran from his Spring/Summer 2026 collection Spectrum, her gown was a shimmering light green that can only be described as “expensive mint dream.” It featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, a strapless silhouette, a draped and pleated bodice, a thigh-high slit (because walking should also be dramatic), and a train. The overall vibe? Angel, but with excellent lighting and a stylist.
Just when you think the gown has done enough, Priyanka adds a light pink wrap. It was a layered, textured, flowing piece of fabric that looked like a cloud or a waterfall. She draped it over her arms and let it fall to the floor in a soft cascade, creating that perfect “I am floating, but intentionally” effect. It complemented the designer gown. Then, of course, there was the jewellery. The Bvlgari brand ambassador wore a statement necklace from the Eclettica High-End collection set in white gold, studded with diamonds and colourful gemstones, paired with dangling earrings and a diamond ring with a massive ruby centrepiece. At this point, the jewellery was a supporting cast member.
Hair And Makeup
Styled by Thibaud Salducci and Morgane Martini, the look was what professionals call “effortless,” and what the rest of us call “this definitely took hours!” Hair: side-parted, soft waves, giving structure without trying too hard. Makeup was feathered brows, glossy mauve lips, shimmery brown eyeshadow, mascara-heavy lashes, subtle eyeliner, blush-tinted cheeks and a glowing highlighter.
The gown was structured but fluid. The wrap was dramatic but soft. The jewellery was bold but cohesive. The makeup was glam but not overwhelming. It’s controlled drama.
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