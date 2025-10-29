ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Curtain Call! What To Expect At The 47th Prithvi Theatre Festival In Mumbai This November

If Mumbai were ever to list its beating hearts, Prithvi Theatre would rank right up there with the sea, the trains, and cutting chai. Each November, this modest, tree-lined compound tucked away in Juhu becomes a magnet for anyone who has ever loved the smell of greasepaint and the thrill of live storytelling. There’s no velvet rope, no celebrity airs, just the hypnotic hum of anticipation as the house lights dim and a fresh story unfolds on stage.

The Prithvi Theatre Festival (PTF), now in its 47th year, has long been the city’s annual love letter to drama in its purest form: raw, unfiltered, and maddeningly alive. It is where legends return to their roots, where students become stars, and where the audience, as much as the actors, becomes part of something ineffably human.

The festival, running from November 1 to 17, 2025, is Mumbai’s way of saying that theatre isn’t dead; it’s simply evolving. In a world drowning in short-form videos, Prithvi stands like an old friend who still writes you letters by hand. Tickets are available on BookMyShow. This year, the lineup is an intoxicating blend of the cerebral and the silly, the classical and the cutting-edge. There are revivals of ancient myths dressed up in modern satire, celebrity comebacks, and new writing that takes a scalpel to the anxieties of our age.

Most Anticipated Productions

D for Drama’s play Ambaa is inspired by Aristophanes’ Lysistrata (411 BC). It unfolds in a world where men are at war and the women left behind plot the most disarming rebellion of all — a refusal that changes everything. If there’s ever been a moment for ancient comedy to meet modern gender politics, it’s now. On November 13, 9 pm; November 14, 6 pm and 9 pm

Dynamic actor-singer Lisa Mishra makes a long-awaited return to the stage after 15 years in Akarsh Khurana’s A Perfect Time To Panic. Mishra plays an environmentalist ignored by society until nature herself decides to fight back — an ironic, almost fable-like take on the age of eco-anxiety. On November 11 and 12; 9 pm

Parodhi Bhandari’s Dabbawali is a love letter to Mumbai’s unbreakable spirit. This one-woman experimental dramedy dives into the life of a fictional female dabbawali — the lone woman in a sea of men in white uniforms. Between clattering tiffin boxes and punchlines delivered with the precision of an express train, Bhandari’s show explores identity and grit in a city that never slows down. On November 16; 5 pm and 7 pm

Then there’s Sumit Chandel’s Neeli Deewaron Ke Beech, which will resonate painfully with the city’s creative souls. It follows a stage actor forced to churn out reels to stay relevant in a content-obsessed world. What begins as comedy soon spirals into guilt, self-doubt, and the capitalistic pressure to monetize every ounce of passion. On November 13; 5 pm and 7 pm