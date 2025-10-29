Curtain Call! What To Expect At The 47th Prithvi Theatre Festival In Mumbai This November
Prithvi Theatre Festival returns to Mumbai’s iconic cultural space in Juhu with a stellar lineup of original plays, global premieres, dance performances and talks.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
If Mumbai were ever to list its beating hearts, Prithvi Theatre would rank right up there with the sea, the trains, and cutting chai. Each November, this modest, tree-lined compound tucked away in Juhu becomes a magnet for anyone who has ever loved the smell of greasepaint and the thrill of live storytelling. There’s no velvet rope, no celebrity airs, just the hypnotic hum of anticipation as the house lights dim and a fresh story unfolds on stage.
The Prithvi Theatre Festival (PTF), now in its 47th year, has long been the city’s annual love letter to drama in its purest form: raw, unfiltered, and maddeningly alive. It is where legends return to their roots, where students become stars, and where the audience, as much as the actors, becomes part of something ineffably human.
The festival, running from November 1 to 17, 2025, is Mumbai’s way of saying that theatre isn’t dead; it’s simply evolving. In a world drowning in short-form videos, Prithvi stands like an old friend who still writes you letters by hand. Tickets are available on BookMyShow. This year, the lineup is an intoxicating blend of the cerebral and the silly, the classical and the cutting-edge. There are revivals of ancient myths dressed up in modern satire, celebrity comebacks, and new writing that takes a scalpel to the anxieties of our age.
Most Anticipated Productions
D for Drama’s play Ambaa is inspired by Aristophanes’ Lysistrata (411 BC). It unfolds in a world where men are at war and the women left behind plot the most disarming rebellion of all — a refusal that changes everything. If there’s ever been a moment for ancient comedy to meet modern gender politics, it’s now. On November 13, 9 pm; November 14, 6 pm and 9 pm
Dynamic actor-singer Lisa Mishra makes a long-awaited return to the stage after 15 years in Akarsh Khurana’s A Perfect Time To Panic. Mishra plays an environmentalist ignored by society until nature herself decides to fight back — an ironic, almost fable-like take on the age of eco-anxiety. On November 11 and 12; 9 pm
Parodhi Bhandari’s Dabbawali is a love letter to Mumbai’s unbreakable spirit. This one-woman experimental dramedy dives into the life of a fictional female dabbawali — the lone woman in a sea of men in white uniforms. Between clattering tiffin boxes and punchlines delivered with the precision of an express train, Bhandari’s show explores identity and grit in a city that never slows down. On November 16; 5 pm and 7 pm
Then there’s Sumit Chandel’s Neeli Deewaron Ke Beech, which will resonate painfully with the city’s creative souls. It follows a stage actor forced to churn out reels to stay relevant in a content-obsessed world. What begins as comedy soon spirals into guilt, self-doubt, and the capitalistic pressure to monetize every ounce of passion. On November 13; 5 pm and 7 pm
Global Flair
After the international triumph of Prima Facie, the powerhouse duo Suzie Miller and Justin Martin return with a screening of Inter Alia, starring none other than Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Die Another Day). Pike plays a top-tier lawyer shaken to the core by an unforeseen event — a gripping meditation on privilege, ethics, and the personal cost of perfection. Screening on November 8 and 9; 3 pm
If you like your stage with a cinematic twist, don’t miss the world-premiere adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove. Starring the incomparable Steve Coogan, this National Theatre Live screening promises political satire at its most absurd and unsettling. Screening on November 8 and 9; 7 pm
Women Who Lead the Stage
In Margam, performed by Pritha Bakshi and choreographed by Jignesh Surani of the Tandav Nartan Institute of Classical Dance, Bharatanatyam takes on a new vocabulary. Across an hour of storytelling, Bakshi embodies women from mythology and daily life, exploring the vast landscape of feminine resilience. On November 14; 5 pm and 7 pm
Not all the magic happens under the spotlight. The festival’s flagship talk series, hosted by Pragya Tiwari, brings back the inimitable Jyoti Dogra for a rare retrospective conversation about her decades-long journey in theatre. The timing couldn’t be better; Dogra’s critically acclaimed production Maas is set to return to stage after more than 400 days. On November 3; 7 pm
Because no festival is complete without its mentors, Naseeruddin Shah will lead a no-nonsense masterclass on acting: cutting through jargon to share practical techniques and lessons from a lifetime of performance. On November 6; 10 am–12.30 pm
Meanwhile, Shernaz Patel takes the mic (literally) for a workshop that helps actors unlock their voice: exploring breath, tone, and emotional expression in ways that go far beyond projection. Priority access will be given to trained theatre professionals, but anyone who loves the spoken word will leave changed. On November 7; 2 pm
Year after year, the Prithvi Theatre Festival proves that art, when sincere, can hold its own against streaming wars, social media fatigue, and the endless churn of modern life. In a city obsessed with screens, Prithvi offers something refreshingly analogue: a seat, a stage, and the pulse of shared human experience.
Read more:
- Bringing Back The Magic Of Live Performances; How Three Artists Are Reviving Children’s Theatre in India
- This 27-Year-Old Has Created An Innovative World-First Visual Concert, Where Art Meets Tech For Immersive Storytelling
- International Artists Day 2025: Artists Who Protest With Pigment
- Mazda Art Festival 2025 Returns To Hyderabad With 5th Edition For A Grand Celebration Of Creativity, Inclusion And Culture