10 Years Of Heritage And Healing: Preview Of VHAH FEST 2026 In Rajasthan
A decade in, the festival continues to stand out for blending culture with care, performance with purpose, and heritage with healing.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST
In January 2026, the fresco-filled town of Ramgarh Shekhawati in Rajasthan will once again come alive with music, ideas, colour and conversation as VHAH FEST (Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival) returns for its 10th anniversary edition. Running from January 22 to 26, 2026, this milestone edition promises to be its most richly layered yet.
Three Pillars
This year’s special theme, “Women in Heritage,” sets the tone for a festival that looks closely at the role women have played in shaping art, memory, ritual and knowledge systems across generations. The festival experience is anchored in three ideas: RAAS, RANG and REET. Together, they create a festival that feels immersive rather than overwhelming.
A major highlight of VHAH FEST 2026 is its strong intellectual and cultural programming. A UNESCO-led panel on “Women in Heritage” will be moderated by Dr Alka Pande and led by Tim Curtis, Head of UNESCO South Asia. The panel brings together voices from across disciplines and geographies, including H.H. Ranisa Kadambari Jadeja, Maharani of Rajkot; Roisin McDonough, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland; Padma Shri awardee Geeta Chandran; Dr Shruti Nada Poddar; Dr Rama Pandey; Ila Arun; and Priyanka Solanki of Ramgarh. These conversations aim to move beyond symbolism, looking at real-world questions of preservation, representation and leadership in heritage spaces.
Music, Performance and Storytelling
Music and performance remain central to the VHAH experience. Legendary folk singer Ila Arun will present a special evening set against the dramatic backdrop of Sethani ka Johad, one of Churu’s iconic stepwells. Storytelling takes centre stage with a Dastaan Goi performance on the life of Meena Kumari, brought alive by renowned Fouzia Daastango. There’s also a large-scale performance, “The Descent of Shakti,” staged at Ramgarh Fort by internationally acclaimed artist and curator Gauri Sharma Tripathi along with co-artists.
For lovers of experimental and cross-cultural sound, the festival offers Chant and Cello, a trance-like collaboration between Saskia Rao de Haas and Dr Shruti Nada Poddar, as well as East-West fusion performances by Irish musician Jack Warnock with Manganiyar artists. Irish flautist Siobhan Molloy will perform amidst Ramgarh’s painted chhatris, creating moments where music and architecture converse.
Art, Books And Living Traditions
Visual art also finds strong representation. An exhibition and panel on “Raja Ravi Varma’s Women in Art and How They Shaped the Indian Mind” will be held at The Grand Archway gallery at Mohar Haveli, with His Highness Raja Rama Varma, a descendant of the artist.
Book lovers can look forward to the launch of Devi and Her Avatars by Dr Alka Pande, while those interested in wellness and food will find sessions like 'Mind, Mood and Food' with Vidhi Beri and discussions on Shekhawati’s Ayurvedic traditions with experts Manju Misra and Chandanmal Swami Vaid.
VHAH FEST is as much about participation as it is about watching. Attendees can join heritage walks through Ramgarh, interact closely with artists, designers, craftspeople and entrepreneurs, and experience everyday culture through folk performances by Langa musicians and Kalbeliya dancers. The festival also offers an atmospheric stay experience, with accommodation in beautifully restored heritage havelis and premium five-star hotels, complemented by late-night candlelit gatherings and informal music sessions after dinner.
Pre-Festival Workshops
Ahead of the main festival, a series of hands-on workshops will run from January 19 onwards. These include Dhurrie-making with Katran led by Kanchan Pareek and Dadi ji, a traditional Ala Gila wall fresco painting workshop, and a line-drawing workshop with Irish artist Diane Henshaw.
For anyone interested in heritage that breathes, culture that includes, and festivals that leave you thinking long after the lights go out, VHAH FEST 2026 is one to mark on the 2026 calendar.
