10 Years Of Heritage And Healing: Preview Of VHAH FEST 2026 In Rajasthan

In January 2026, the fresco-filled town of Ramgarh Shekhawati in Rajasthan will once again come alive with music, ideas, colour and conversation as VHAH FEST (Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival) returns for its 10th anniversary edition. Running from January 22 to 26, 2026, this milestone edition promises to be its most richly layered yet.

Three Pillars

This year’s special theme, “Women in Heritage,” sets the tone for a festival that looks closely at the role women have played in shaping art, memory, ritual and knowledge systems across generations. The festival experience is anchored in three ideas: RAAS, RANG and REET. Together, they create a festival that feels immersive rather than overwhelming.

A major highlight of VHAH FEST 2026 is its strong intellectual and cultural programming. A UNESCO-led panel on “Women in Heritage” will be moderated by Dr Alka Pande and led by Tim Curtis, Head of UNESCO South Asia. The panel brings together voices from across disciplines and geographies, including H.H. Ranisa Kadambari Jadeja, Maharani of Rajkot; Roisin McDonough, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland; Padma Shri awardee Geeta Chandran; Dr Shruti Nada Poddar; Dr Rama Pandey; Ila Arun; and Priyanka Solanki of Ramgarh. These conversations aim to move beyond symbolism, looking at real-world questions of preservation, representation and leadership in heritage spaces.

Classical danseuse Geeta Chandran (ETV Bharat)

Music, Performance and Storytelling

Music and performance remain central to the VHAH experience. Legendary folk singer Ila Arun will present a special evening set against the dramatic backdrop of Sethani ka Johad, one of Churu’s iconic stepwells. Storytelling takes centre stage with a Dastaan Goi performance on the life of Meena Kumari, brought alive by renowned Fouzia Daastango. There’s also a large-scale performance, “The Descent of Shakti,” staged at Ramgarh Fort by internationally acclaimed artist and curator Gauri Sharma Tripathi along with co-artists.