FESTIVAL PREVIEW | Serendipity Arts Festival Turns 10: A Decade of Performance, Possibility, And The Joy Of Being Completely Overwhelmed

By the time a festival hits its 10th edition, most of us expect it to behave like a grown-up. But Serendipity Arts Festival, turning ten this December in Panaji, Goa, is the sort of overachiever who celebrates its milestone by expanding, reinventing, and doing cartwheels across the region. Think of it as a friend who throws a birthday party and somehow ends up gifting you something instead.

For a decade now, Serendipity has insisted that the performing arts aren’t just about watching people on stage... they’re about being startled, provoked, enraptured, mostly being reminded that the world is a lot richer than the tiny version that fits inside our phones. In its big anniversary year from 12-21 December 2025, the festival is going all out. Across Panaji—from Azad Maidan to Santa Monica Jetty, from Kala Academy’s renovated sub-venues to the Old GMC complex—the festival is staging dance, theatre, and music programmes that prove one thing: performance is not a category. It’s a portal.

Dance Line-up

Razai, curated by Jayachandran Palazhy will be staged inside the Old GMC Building, but spiritually it’s somewhere between a dream, a memory, and a duvet commercial directed by an AI with emotional issues. With artists from India, Italy, and Japan, and an intimacy that somehow feels global, Razai turns a humble quilt into a sort of time-travelling, heartbreak-holding, imagination-triggering companion. Palazhy also brings Folios of Time 2.0 to The Theatre: essentially a creative bootcamp where emerging movement artists from India and the UK are mentored into transforming work-in-progress pieces into fully fledged, grown-up performances. Themes range from climate anxiety to migration to the randomness of war.

Elsewhere at The Foundry, Superhero questions why we insist on putting people into good and bad boxes. Deus Nos Acudi explores bodies trapped inside consumer society, which is relatable for anyone who has ever bought something online at 2 am because the algorithm whispered seductively. But the most anticipated performance is Enowate, a solo piece that translates as “truth stands.” Happening at Dinanath Mangeshkar Kala Mandir, it dives into identity, ancestry, and spiritual belonging with an intensity that makes you rethink your own reflection. Then there’s Tanusree Shankar’s double bill: Nimbus and Pallavi: one using clouds as metaphors for longing, the other weaving Carnatic violin and Odissi rhythms into a conversation between bodies and space. She follows it up with Samvatsar Katha, a lush visual journey through the turning of seasons, blending Sanskrit and Hindi so today’s audiences can feel the poetry without needing two dictionaries.

At the Old GMC, Geeta Chandran’s Bhagavathy unleashes a fierce goddess who might scare you a little but will also make you question the constructs we build around women. Ramman brings a centuries-old masked ritual from Devbhumi to The Quad, and Embodied presents a dialogue between classical and contemporary Manipuri dancers, proving that tradition and innovation don’t have to squabble like siblings. Then there’s Duty Free, curated by Ranjana Dave: an ever-evolving movement archive where improvisation, repetition, failure, and practice are left out in the open, like laundry on a line. Each day a different artist takes over a riverfront verandah, turning it into a home, a studio, and a stage.

