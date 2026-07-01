ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Thaikkudam Bridge To Charulatha Mani Will Celebrate India's Many Rhythms At Sangamam Thaala Utsav 2026

Sangamam, the cultural platform of the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI), is set to present the second edition of Sangamam Thaala Utsav 2026, a two-day cultural festival celebrating the richness of India's artistic traditions, rhythmic heritage and living cultural practices. Scheduled to be held on 11 and 12 July 2026 at Prestige Centre for Performing Arts (PCPA), Bengaluru, the festival will bring together celebrated musicians, dancers, folk artists, artisans, scholars and cultural enthusiasts from across the country.

The festival will be graced by playback singer and former actress Vasundhara Das as the Chief Guest. Known for her distinctive voice and contribution to Indian music and cinema, her presence adds further significance to this celebration of India's diverse cultural traditions.

Building on the overwhelming response received during its inaugural edition, Sangamam Thaala Utsav 2026 aims to create an immersive cultural experience where classical traditions, folk expressions and contemporary artistic interpretations converge. This year's festival will feature performances by acclaimed artists representing a diverse spectrum of musical and artistic traditions.