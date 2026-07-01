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Thaikkudam Bridge To Charulatha Mani Will Celebrate India's Many Rhythms At Sangamam Thaala Utsav 2026

The two-day cultural festival in Bengaluru invites art lovers, families, students and cultural enthusiasts.

Indian classical vocalist Soorya Gayathri
Indian classical vocalist Soorya Gayathri (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : July 1, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Sangamam, the cultural platform of the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI), is set to present the second edition of Sangamam Thaala Utsav 2026, a two-day cultural festival celebrating the richness of India's artistic traditions, rhythmic heritage and living cultural practices. Scheduled to be held on 11 and 12 July 2026 at Prestige Centre for Performing Arts (PCPA), Bengaluru, the festival will bring together celebrated musicians, dancers, folk artists, artisans, scholars and cultural enthusiasts from across the country.

The festival will be graced by playback singer and former actress Vasundhara Das as the Chief Guest. Known for her distinctive voice and contribution to Indian music and cinema, her presence adds further significance to this celebration of India's diverse cultural traditions.

Building on the overwhelming response received during its inaugural edition, Sangamam Thaala Utsav 2026 aims to create an immersive cultural experience where classical traditions, folk expressions and contemporary artistic interpretations converge. This year's festival will feature performances by acclaimed artists representing a diverse spectrum of musical and artistic traditions.

Among the highlights of the festival are performances by:

  1. Siddhartha Belmannu – Hindustani Music Performance
  2. Charulatha Mani – Classical Meets Film
  3. Anoor & Laya Lavanya – Percussion Ensemble
  4. Thaikkudam Bridge – Fusion Music Performance

Founded by Kumari Shibulal and S.D. Shibulal, Sangamam was envisioned as a platform that preserves, promotes and celebrates India's artistic heritage while nurturing emerging talent and strengthening cultural ecosystems. Through Thaala Utsav, Sangamam continues its mission of making Indian arts accessible, relevant and engaging for audiences across generations.

Bansuri player Pt. Pravin Godkhindi
Bansuri player Pt. Pravin Godkhindi (ETV Bharat)
Carnatic vocalist Ranjani
Ranjani from the Carnatic vocalist sister-duo Ranjani-Gayatri (ETV Bharat)

Kumari Shibulal, Founder – SFPI said, “India’s artistic traditions are a living legacy that connect generations, communities and cultures. Through Sangamam Thaala Utsav, we aim to create meaningful spaces where artists and audiences can come together to celebrate the richness of our heritage while inspiring a deeper appreciation for the diverse cultural expressions that define our nation. We welcome everyone to be part of this unique cultural journey.”

Manjula Senthil, Program Director – Sangamam added, “This year's edition brings together rhythm, storytelling, tradition and innovation under one platform. Beyond the performances, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in workshops, interact with master practitioners and experience India's cultural diversity in an engaging and meaningful way. Our goal is to make culture accessible, experiential and relevant for today's audiences.”

Registrations and ticket bookings for Sangamam Thaala Utsav 2026 are now open online.

Also read:

  1. 2026 Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar Recipient Shashidharan Nair's Journey Of 50 Years Of Traditional Dance Choreography
  2. INTERVIEW | From Birju Maharaj To A New Generation, Aditi Mangaldas On Kathak And Artistic Freedom
  3. The Fire Still Burns: Parikrama On 35 Years Of Making Rock Music

TAGGED:

SANGAMAM THAALA UTSAV 2026
ART AND CULTURE
FOLK MUSIC
MUSIC FESTIVAL

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