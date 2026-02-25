ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ahead Of Holi, Delhi Kala Utsav To Showcase India’s Cultural Soul This Weekend

Sanskar Bharati, Delhi Prant in collaboration with Government of Delhi is set to organise a vibrant two-day cultural festival, ‘Delhi Kala Utsav,’ on 28 February and 1 March at Rabindra Bhawan, Mandi House, New Delhi. The festival aims to bring together diverse streams of Indian art, culture and tradition on one platform, offering audiences an opportunity to witness performances by renowned artists as well as emerging talents.

Notably, this will be the third edition of Delhi Kala Utsav at Mandi House. This is a cultural initiative dedicated to the preservation, promotion and celebration of Indian artistic traditions. Alongside established performers, the platform also encourages young and upcoming artists who often do not get adequate opportunities to showcase their talent.

Bharatanatyam performance (ETV Bharat)

The festival will feature a rich spectrum of artistic expressions including classical and folk dance, music concerts, vocal performances, theatre presentations, poetry sessions, painting and sculpture exhibitions, along with various traditional art forms. Visitors will also experience vibrant folk culture through puppetry, bioscope shows, pottery demonstrations, traditional artisans, Bahurupiya performances, magic shows, lacquer bangle crafts, folk performers and book stalls.