Ahead Of Holi, Delhi Kala Utsav To Showcase India’s Cultural Soul This Weekend
One of the special highlights of this year’s festival is the traditional cuisine of Delhi-6 that offers authentic dishes from Old Delhi.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Sanskar Bharati, Delhi Prant in collaboration with Government of Delhi is set to organise a vibrant two-day cultural festival, ‘Delhi Kala Utsav,’ on 28 February and 1 March at Rabindra Bhawan, Mandi House, New Delhi. The festival aims to bring together diverse streams of Indian art, culture and tradition on one platform, offering audiences an opportunity to witness performances by renowned artists as well as emerging talents.
Notably, this will be the third edition of Delhi Kala Utsav at Mandi House. This is a cultural initiative dedicated to the preservation, promotion and celebration of Indian artistic traditions. Alongside established performers, the platform also encourages young and upcoming artists who often do not get adequate opportunities to showcase their talent.
The festival will feature a rich spectrum of artistic expressions including classical and folk dance, music concerts, vocal performances, theatre presentations, poetry sessions, painting and sculpture exhibitions, along with various traditional art forms. Visitors will also experience vibrant folk culture through puppetry, bioscope shows, pottery demonstrations, traditional artisans, Bahurupiya performances, magic shows, lacquer bangle crafts, folk performers and book stalls.
One of the special highlights of this year’s festival will be the traditional cuisine of Delhi-6, offering visitors a taste of Old Delhi’s authentic culinary heritage at nominal rates. Beyond the artistic presentations, this cultural food experience has been appreciated in previous editions and is expected to be a major attraction again.
The festival is expected to create an immersive cultural atmosphere ahead of the upcoming festival of Holi. It will provide families, students, art lovers and the general public an opportunity to experience the colours, sounds and traditions of Indian culture in a lively and accessible environment.
Where: Rabindra Bhawan, Mandi House, New Delhi
When: 28 February & 1 March, 2026
Timings: 2 pm to 9 pm
Read more:
- Three-Day Literary Celebration National Vanmali Katha Samman Samaroh Begins In Bhopal
- Delhi To Host 10-Day National Craft Showcase Karigar Bazaar, With Award-Winning Artisans And Cultural Performances
- Haiku Writing Month 2026: A Beginner’s Guide To Writing Haiku Poems
- A Brain-Friendly Case For Speaking The Language You Grew Up With