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Kolkata Gears Up For 9th Edition of Chair Poetry Evenings, Which Is Bringing Together Celebrated Poets From 12 Countries

Folk musicians on stage during a previous edition of Chair Poetry Evenings in Kolkata ( ETV Bharat )

With a renewed emphasis on engaging younger generations and strengthening Kolkata’s literary heritage, the ninth editionof Chair Poetry Evenings – Kolkata’s International Poetry Festival will take place from November 26 to 29, 2026. Bringing together celebrated poets from 12 countries and different parts of India, the four-day festival will celebrate poetry across 15 languages while creating opportunities for students and emerging writers to interact with established literary voices.

Over the years, Chair Poetry Evenings has steadily expanded its international reach, hosting poets from more than 35 countries and establishing Kolkata as an important destination on the global poetry calendar. Beyond its international character as one of most important literary events of the world, the festival has consistently sought to nurture literary awareness among young people and contribute to the city's rich tradition of artistic and intellectual engagement.

Also read: Interview | Choreographer Mayuri Upadhya Turns To 13 Mystic Poets To Address A Divided World A major focus of this year's edition will be its outreach to schools and colleges across Kolkata. Poetry writing workshops, literary interactions, and creative sessions will encourage students to explore poetry as a means of self-expression and cultural understanding. In a special initiative to recognise emerging talent, the festival will also publish an anthology featuring poems by school and college students from across West Bengal, edited by Anindita Bose. What Is The Line-up? The international line-up includes Alojzija Zupan Sosič, Amrita Bhattacharyya, Anzhelina Polonskaya, Avinash Mishra, Brane Mozetič, Carey Salerno, CP Surendran, Gjoko Zdraveski, Himalaya Jana, Kirun Kapur, Linda Anderson, Martina Evans, Marta Eloy Cichocka, Mahesh Verma, Mélanie Leblanc, Ming Di, Moya De Feyter, Natalia Malek, Nilim Kumar, and Prabhat Milind. Adding a musical dimension to the inaugural evening, folk musicians Sumit Guha, Deepmoy Das, Subhajoy Barua, Rick Mukherjee, Avishek Chakraborty, and Shyamal Mitra will present a special performance celebrating the relationship between poetry and music. Festival details (Special arrangement) Venues For 2026 Chair Poetry Evenings