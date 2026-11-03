Kolkata Gears Up For 9th Edition of Chair Poetry Evenings, Which Is Bringing Together Celebrated Poets From 12 Countries
The four-day festival will celebrate poetry across 15 languages while creating opportunities for students and emerging writers to interact with established literary voices.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
With a renewed emphasis on engaging younger generations and strengthening Kolkata’s literary heritage, the ninth editionof Chair Poetry Evenings – Kolkata’s International Poetry Festival will take place from November 26 to 29, 2026. Bringing together celebrated poets from 12 countries and different parts of India, the four-day festival will celebrate poetry across 15 languages while creating opportunities for students and emerging writers to interact with established literary voices.
Over the years, Chair Poetry Evenings has steadily expanded its international reach, hosting poets from more than 35 countries and establishing Kolkata as an important destination on the global poetry calendar. Beyond its international character as one of most important literary events of the world, the festival has consistently sought to nurture literary awareness among young people and contribute to the city's rich tradition of artistic and intellectual engagement.
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A major focus of this year's edition will be its outreach to schools and colleges across Kolkata. Poetry writing workshops, literary interactions, and creative sessions will encourage students to explore poetry as a means of self-expression and cultural understanding. In a special initiative to recognise emerging talent, the festival will also publish an anthology featuring poems by school and college students from across West Bengal, edited by Anindita Bose.
What Is The Line-up?
The international line-up includes Alojzija Zupan Sosič, Amrita Bhattacharyya, Anzhelina Polonskaya, Avinash Mishra, Brane Mozetič, Carey Salerno, CP Surendran, Gjoko Zdraveski, Himalaya Jana, Kirun Kapur, Linda Anderson, Martina Evans, Marta Eloy Cichocka, Mahesh Verma, Mélanie Leblanc, Ming Di, Moya De Feyter, Natalia Malek, Nilim Kumar, and Prabhat Milind. Adding a musical dimension to the inaugural evening, folk musicians Sumit Guha, Deepmoy Das, Subhajoy Barua, Rick Mukherjee, Avishek Chakraborty, and Shyamal Mitra will present a special performance celebrating the relationship between poetry and music.
Venues For 2026 Chair Poetry Evenings
The celebrations will open with a curtain-raiser featuring an art exhibition at the Jamini Roy Gallery, ICCR, accompanied by poetry readings from Kolkata-based poets. The formal inauguration will be held at the Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR, followed by readings, discussions, and cultural performances at The Samilton Hotel and other venues across the city.
The festival's signature event, Poetry on the Cruise, will mark the conclusion of the four-day gathering. Held aboard a vessel on the Hooghly, the event will bring poets together for readings along Kolkata's historic riverfront, connecting contemporary literary expression with the city's cultural landscape.
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Organised by Chair Literary Trust, the festival continues its efforts to make international poetry accessible to wider audiences while encouraging the next generation to participate in Kolkata's evolving literary culture. The festival is supported by several national and international literary and cultural organisations, including the Poetry Book Society, UK; Dutch Foundation for Literature; Flanders Literature, Belgium; Polish Institute, New Delhi; Book Institute, Poland; Slovenian Book Agency; Himalayan Writing Retreat; The Samilton Hotel; and Vivada Cruises Pvt. Ltd., among others.
Poet and festival director Sonnet Mondal said, “Kolkata's cultural legacy is something we must continually work to preserve, renew, and pass on to younger generations. By bringing poets from across the world into conversation with our city's youth, we hope to ensure that this legacy continues to grow.” Festival director Tushar Dhawal Singh added, “Our effort is to bring poetry closer to young minds and encourage them to discover their own creative voices. Through this festival, we hope to keep Kolkata's literary traditions alive while making them meaningful for a new generation.”
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