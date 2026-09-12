ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Last Chance To Catch Hyderabad’s Mazda Art Festival As 175 Artists Take Over the State Gallery of Art

There is more to see than finished artworks. Live demonstrations by artists Achintya Hazra, Maadhvan Goyal and Nishikant Palande have allowed visitors to watch the creative process unfold. Finished paintings have a habit of concealing the considerable amount of uncertainty, patience and work that went into making them.

The three-day festival has turned the gallery into a large, colourful argument for the continued existence of art in a world increasingly determined to make us look at screens instead. Paintings in oil, acrylic, watercolour and charcoal sit alongside mixed-media works and sculptures, offering visitors a chance to encounter artists and styles from across the country in one place.

If you were planning to visit the Mazda Art Festival in Hyderabad, this is the part where the calendar becomes important: tomorrow is your last chance. The sixth edition of the Mazda Art Festival 2026, which brought together more than 175 artists and around 250 artworks from across India, concludes on September 13 at the State Gallery of Art in Madhapur.

The biggest reason to make the trip on the final day, however, may be the Mazda Art Foundation’s ₹5 lakh Art Grants and Scholarships. The grants will be awarded to 50 artists, with the winners selected through a merit-based, jury-driven process. Senior master artists Appam Raghav, Bolgum Nagesh Goud, Dhimant Vyas and Sadashivv Sawant have been reviewing the artworks displayed at the festival before selecting the recipients.

The awards will be announced and presented tomorrow by Usharani Manne, Founder-Director of Polmon Group, entrepreneur, independent board director, GB Member 2026-27 FICCI FLO and art collector. It gives the festival a purpose beyond putting 250 artworks on walls for three days. An exhibition gives an artist an audience. A grant can give an artist the opportunity to continue working.

Hyderabad’s New Homes Need More Than Furniture

There is also a larger idea behind the festival. According to Vispi Tarapore, Founder of Mazda Art, Hyderabad's rapid growth in real estate and design over the past 10-12 years has created a growing demand for art. As homes, premium spaces and commercial developments multiply, so do the walls that need something more interesting than a blank expanse of paint. Tarapore sees three distinct markets emerging: affordable art, exclusive artworks for premium spaces and art as an investment. The festival brings these different possibilities together by showcasing artists and artworks from across India.

The festival has also added a more unusual element to its programme with the unveiling of a valuable diamond portrait painting. Ravi Sai, Director of My Home Constructions, was the Chief Guest for the unveiling on the second day. Alongside the fine-art works and live demonstrations, the portrait adds another dimension to the festival's larger conversation about where art belongs: in galleries, homes, offices, premium spaces or collections. Ultimately, the Mazda Art Festival is making a fairly simple proposition: artists need audiences, audiences need opportunities to discover artists, and emerging artists sometimes need something more practical than applause. The 2026 edition brings all three together. But with the festival ending tomorrow, there isn't much time left for Hyderabad to take advantage of it.

So, go look at the paintings. Watch an artist work. Find something you love and wonder where you would put it at home. If nothing else, it is a perfectly good excuse to spend an afternoon looking at art instead of refreshing the same three apps on your phone.

The Mazda Art Festival 2026 concludes tomorrow, September 13, at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, Hyderabad.