ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mazda Art Festival 2025 Returns To Hyderabad With 5th Edition For A Grand Celebration Of Creativity, Inclusion And Culture

The city’s art calendar gets a brilliant splash of colour this weekend as the fifth edition of the Mazda Art Festival 2025 opens on Friday, October 31, at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur. Spanning three vibrant days, this much-awaited festival will bring together over 240 artists from across India, showcasing a collection of 400 artworks across mediums such as oil, acrylic, watercolour, charcoal, mixed media, and sculpture.

This year’s edition goes beyond visual beauty, it celebrates art as a bridge for inclusion. In a special showcase, 21 neurodivergent artists from the Down Syndrome Federation of India will present their works. For the uninitiated, Mazda Art Foundation is a creative platform that champions Indian artists through exhibitions, grants, and collaborative initiatives. Founded by Vispi Tarapore, the Foundation works to promote inclusivity in art and provide meaningful exposure and financial support to emerging artists.

The State Gallery of Art will display a variety of artworks in oil, acrylic, watercolour, charcoal, mixed media and sculpture (ETV Bharat)

“Mazda Art was founded to empower artists through festivals, philanthropy, and art grants that recognize genuine talent and inspire growth. Our mission has always been to celebrate creativity in all its forms, while offering architects, designers, and homeowners the chance to Turn Their Walls Into Stories,” said Vispi Tarapore, Founder of Mazda Art.

Adding dynamism to the festival are seven Live Art Demonstrations by renowned master artists Amit Kapoor, Bijay Biswaal, Dhimant Vyas, Prafull Sawant, and Sadashiv Sawant. These sessions offer art lovers, students, and fellow artists a rare chance to witness the creative process unfold in real time, from brushstroke to masterpiece.