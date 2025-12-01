Catch Jazz At Imli This December, The Debut Edition Of A Four-Day Cross-Continental Jazz Festival In Hyderabad
Imli Sarai is hosting jazz musicians from Kolkata, USA and Poland this month for a promising new series of live concerts.
There are some places that seem built for music, not because they’re glamorous or enormous or acoustically engineered, but because they have the sort of confidence that says, “Yes, sit down, stay awhile, you’ll probably hear something special.” Imli Sarai, tucked into Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, is one of those places. It has a courtyard that feels like it should come with its own soundtrack: rustling leaves, clinking glasses, the occasional cat.
This December, the space is hosting its latest edition of Jazz at Imli, a four-day jazz series that pulls musicians from Kolkata, New York, and Warsaw, and drops them gently into Hyderabad’s winter evenings. Think of it less as a festival and more as a series of musical conversations where nobody’s shouting to be heard. Jazz at Imli is supported by the Polish Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, Poland, Jazz Po Polsku, Alliance Française Hyderabad, Coda Foundation, Meta Arts, and Mirage Media. Passes for the workshops and concerts are available on BookMyShow, District, Swiggy Scenes and Sort My Scene.
Kolkata Meets New York
The first half of the lineup features the Birsa-Esteban Duo, a collaboration between saxophonist-composer Birsa Chatterjee and pianist Esteban Castro. Chatterjee brings Kolkata’s classical and improvisational sensibilities; Castro brings Juilliard polish and Montreux Jazz Piano Competition prestige. Together they create something that slips and slides between raga and jazz harmony. Their music is the kind of thing you’d usually overhear in a dimly lit New York basement. Except here, it’s happening in Hyderabad, under fairy lights, where nobody has to pretend they understand all the chord changes.
Concert: Sunday, 7 December 2025, 8 pm
Workshop: Monday, 8 December 2025, 7.30 pm
Warsaw Sends Its Experimental Edge
If the first half of the series is about the warmth of cross-cultural conversation, the second half is about adventure. Enter LIGHT STAR GUIDING, a Warsaw-based quartet performing under the JAZZ PO POLSKU “Around the World” project. Led by guitarist-composer Mikołaj Poncyljusz, the band includes Ray Dickaty (tenor sax, flute), Michał Załęski (keys, Moog, bass), and Dominik “Dodos” Mokrzewski (drums). These are musicians who take jazz, swirl it with post-rock, sprinkle in hypnotic minimalist trance, and end up with a long, immersive soundscape you sort of fall into without realising.
Their India tour offers a rare look at contemporary Polish jazz: the sort that gets talked about in small clubs at 1 am by people arguing passionately about time signatures. And you get to hear it all in Hyderabad, without having to fly to Warsaw or learn how to pronounce “Poncyljusz” on the first attempt.
Workshop: Thursday, 11 December 2025, 7.30 pm
Concert: Saturday, 13 December 2025, 8 pm
Imli Sarai has built a reputation for doing things thoughtfully. Their concerts, workshops and community-led events bring together artists and audiences in a way that feels more human. Which is probably why the December jazz series works so well here. It’s global music, played locally, in a place that knows how to make you feel at home.
