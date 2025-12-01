ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Catch Jazz At Imli This December, The Debut Edition Of A Four-Day Cross-Continental Jazz Festival In Hyderabad

There are some places that seem built for music, not because they’re glamorous or enormous or acoustically engineered, but because they have the sort of confidence that says, “Yes, sit down, stay awhile, you’ll probably hear something special.” Imli Sarai, tucked into Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, is one of those places. It has a courtyard that feels like it should come with its own soundtrack: rustling leaves, clinking glasses, the occasional cat.

This December, the space is hosting its latest edition of Jazz at Imli, a four-day jazz series that pulls musicians from Kolkata, New York, and Warsaw, and drops them gently into Hyderabad’s winter evenings. Think of it less as a festival and more as a series of musical conversations where nobody’s shouting to be heard. Jazz at Imli is supported by the Polish Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, Poland, Jazz Po Polsku, Alliance Française Hyderabad, Coda Foundation, Meta Arts, and Mirage Media. Passes for the workshops and concerts are available on BookMyShow, District, Swiggy Scenes and Sort My Scene.

Kolkata Meets New York

The first half of the lineup features the Birsa-Esteban Duo, a collaboration between saxophonist-composer Birsa Chatterjee and pianist Esteban Castro. Chatterjee brings Kolkata’s classical and improvisational sensibilities; Castro brings Juilliard polish and Montreux Jazz Piano Competition prestige. Together they create something that slips and slides between raga and jazz harmony. Their music is the kind of thing you’d usually overhear in a dimly lit New York basement. Except here, it’s happening in Hyderabad, under fairy lights, where nobody has to pretend they understand all the chord changes.