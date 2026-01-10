IIT Hyderabad Inaugurates Elan & nVision 2026 With Star Music Line-Up, nVisionX Tech Summit, And Three Days Of Culture And Innovation
As the festival unfolds over the next two days, the IIT Hyderabad campus is set to be abuzz with ideas, performances, and collaborations
Published : January 10, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has officially kicked off the 17th edition of its annual techno-cultural festival, Elan & nVision 2026, following a vibrant inauguration ceremony held yesterday at the institute’s campus. The three-day festival, running from January 9 to January 11, is set to bring together technology, culture, music, and innovation on a large national scale.
This year’s edition revolves around the theme 'The Last Ronin,' which explores ideas of self-discovery, courage, and forging one’s own path. Over the next three days, the IIT Hyderabad campus is expected to transform into a buzzing hub of competitions, performances, workshops, and conversations, drawing over 30,000 students from colleges across India and beyond.
Grand Inauguration
The festival was formally inaugurated on January 9, 2026 at LHC-5 in the presence of Shri Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Government of Telangana, who served as the Chief Guest. He told the audience, “Platforms like Elan & nVision showcase the power of young minds to combine technology and creativity in shaping the future.” Prof. B. S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, also addressed the gathering, underlining the festival’s importance as a space that goes beyond academics.
The inauguration evening featured a mix of ceremonial proceedings and cultural performances, including a Kuchipudi dance by the Nrityangana crew, who are Guinness World Records holders, showcasing India’s cultural heritage alongside the institute’s technological ethos.
Focus on Sustainability
A major addition this year is nVisionX’26, the festival’s first-ever tech summit, scheduled for January 10. Centred on the theme 'Sustainability and Green Energy,' the summit will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and students for keynote talks and panel discussions on emerging technologies and planet-positive solutions. The initiative reflects IIT Hyderabad’s growing focus on sustainability, green technology, and collaborative problem-solving, while encouraging entrepreneurial thinking among students.
Mohit Chauhan To Headline Pop Nite
One of the biggest crowd-pullers of Elan & nVision 2026 is its music lineup. The highlight evening on January 10, 2026 will see playback singer Mohit Chauhan take the stage for Pop Nite. The festival also features performances by Anuj Rehan, Pranav Sharma with a live stand-up comedy set, and DJ Tasha, who will close the festival with a high-energy DJ Night on January 11, 2026. Other artists performing across the three days include Shreya Baruah, The Deccan Project, and rapper Shivam.
Beyond concerts and summits, Elan & nVision 2026 offers a wide range of technical and cultural events. The technical segment includes robotics competitions, hackathons, coding marathons, AI-driven challenges, Enigma CTF, and workshops on topics such as Electric Vehicles, Generative AI, ChatGPT Robotics, and cybersecurity. On the cultural side, participants can look forward to national-level dance competitions, battle of the bands, theatre, fine arts, literary events, street plays, and performances by IIT Hyderabad’s student clubs.
