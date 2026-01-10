ETV Bharat / lifestyle

IIT Hyderabad Inaugurates Elan & nVision 2026 With Star Music Line-Up, nVisionX Tech Summit, And Three Days Of Culture And Innovation

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has officially kicked off the 17th edition of its annual techno-cultural festival, Elan & nVision 2026, following a vibrant inauguration ceremony held yesterday at the institute’s campus. The three-day festival, running from January 9 to January 11, is set to bring together technology, culture, music, and innovation on a large national scale.

This year’s edition revolves around the theme 'The Last Ronin,' which explores ideas of self-discovery, courage, and forging one’s own path. Over the next three days, the IIT Hyderabad campus is expected to transform into a buzzing hub of competitions, performances, workshops, and conversations, drawing over 30,000 students from colleges across India and beyond.

Grand Inauguration

The festival was formally inaugurated on January 9, 2026 at LHC-5 in the presence of Shri Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Government of Telangana, who served as the Chief Guest. He told the audience, “Platforms like Elan & nVision showcase the power of young minds to combine technology and creativity in shaping the future.” Prof. B. S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, also addressed the gathering, underlining the festival’s importance as a space that goes beyond academics.