Collective Energy Defines 20th Annual Edition Of Collage International Art Carnival In Delhi

The Delhi Collage of Art is set to host the 20th edition of the Collage International Art Carnival (CIAC 2026) from January 13 to 18, 2026, at Lalit Kala Akademi on Mandi House. Founded and curated by Ashwani Kumar Prithviwasi, Founder and Director of Delhi Collage of Art, the event marks 20 years of the Carnival’s continued presence in India’s art and culture space.

The theme for this milestone edition is Collective Energy, focusing on collaboration, shared creativity, and cultural responsibility in today’s world. The exhibition brings together traditional and contemporary artistic approaches, with artworks reflecting classical influences alongside modern ideas. Visitors will see works in oil, watercolour, charcoal, acrylic, installations, and mixed media, created on a wide range of surfaces.

CIAC 2026 will showcase painting, sculpture, graphics, photography, installation art, digital and video art, films, documentaries, and other new media works. Alongside the exhibition, the Carnival will host live art demonstrations, performances, talks, panel discussions, and interactive sessions. Large LED screens and projection systems across the venue will highlight digital and time-based artworks. Many of the artworks on display will be available for purchase at affordable prices. The Carnival is expected to bring together over 800 artists and students from India and abroad.