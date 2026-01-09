Collective Energy Defines 20th Annual Edition Of Collage International Art Carnival In Delhi
CIAC 2026 will showcase painting, sculpture, graphics, photography, installation art, digital and video art, films, documentaries, and other new media works.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
The Delhi Collage of Art is set to host the 20th edition of the Collage International Art Carnival (CIAC 2026) from January 13 to 18, 2026, at Lalit Kala Akademi on Mandi House. Founded and curated by Ashwani Kumar Prithviwasi, Founder and Director of Delhi Collage of Art, the event marks 20 years of the Carnival’s continued presence in India’s art and culture space.
The theme for this milestone edition is Collective Energy, focusing on collaboration, shared creativity, and cultural responsibility in today’s world. The exhibition brings together traditional and contemporary artistic approaches, with artworks reflecting classical influences alongside modern ideas. Visitors will see works in oil, watercolour, charcoal, acrylic, installations, and mixed media, created on a wide range of surfaces.
CIAC 2026 will showcase painting, sculpture, graphics, photography, installation art, digital and video art, films, documentaries, and other new media works. Alongside the exhibition, the Carnival will host live art demonstrations, performances, talks, panel discussions, and interactive sessions. Large LED screens and projection systems across the venue will highlight digital and time-based artworks. Many of the artworks on display will be available for purchase at affordable prices. The Carnival is expected to bring together over 800 artists and students from India and abroad.
The Carnival will open on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 4 pm and will run until January 18. Nand Lal Thakur, Vice Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi, will be among the Guests of Honour. During the event, the B.C. Sanyal Award will be presented to Sanjeev Kishore Gautam, Director General of the National Gallery of Modern Art; Sanjeev Kumar, Principal of the College of Art; and Bindulika Sharma, Dean of the Department of Fine Art at Jamia Millia Islamia University, along with other noted figures from the art and cultural community.
Several leading public institutions and art schools are participating in this edition, including the College of Art, University of Delhi; Jamia Millia Islamia; Triveni Kala Sangam; National Gallery of Modern Art; Sarada Ukil School of Art; Shilpa Bharti Institute of Fine Art and Craft; and Sahitya Kala Parishad. Private galleries and art institutions from the Delhi NCR region, such as Nature Morte, Dhoomimal Art Gallery, Vadhera Art Gallery, Bluedot Art Gallery, Uchaan Art Gallery, Urban Fringe, and Naveen Chhaya Pottery Studio, will also take part through institutional stalls and exhibitions.
The programme includes art talks by artist and NDMC Art Adviser Harshvardhan, Sacchidanand Joshi from IGNCA, artist Arpana Caur, and Dharmendra Rathore. A live watercolour demonstration by noted artist Prafulla Sawant is also planned. Speaking about the milestone edition, Ashwani Kumar Prithviwasi said, “The 20th edition reflects the energy of artists, students, institutions, and communities coming together to create, share, and learn. For more than three decades, Delhi Collage of Art has remained committed to education, accessibility, and social inclusion through free art education for needy and special students, a complimentary campus in West Delhi for orphaned and underprivileged children, and continued support to emerging artists. As part of CIAC 2026, we are awarding more than 50 scholarships to deserving and underprivileged students, reaffirming our commitment to equitable access to art education.”
