Hugel, Jamie Jones And Monolink At Circus Festival 2025, Expect Stadium-Scale Electronic Music Experience With Eight International Headliners

Circus Festival is preparing one of the most ambitious transformations of Mumbai’s Dome yet, announcing a four-day, stadium-format edition from December 26-29, 2025. The organisers promise a fully immersive arena experience featuring eight major international headliners, a strong lineup of Indian talent, a chronoform-inspired main stage, and purpose-built sound engineering designed specifically for the venue.

Tickets And Venue

Supporting partners include Monkey Shoulder (Alcohol Partner) and Skillbox.com (Official Ticketing & Technology Partner). Tickets are available on Skillbox, with General Access, Fanpit, and VVIP Lounge categories open for purchase. Festival timings are 4 pm onwards across all four days at The Dome in South Mumbai.

For followers of electronic music, Circus requires little introduction. The festival has spent 22 years building a reputation as one of the world’s most influential institutions in house and techno, with past lineups including The Chemical Brothers, Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, Sven Väth, CamelPhat, The Martinez Brothers, Joseph Capriati, and Loco Dice.

Who Is Playing At 2025 Circus Festival?

The 2025 roster reads like a survey of contemporary electronic music. French house figurehead Hugel will close the festival, while global heavyweights Jamie Jones and Maceo Plex return with the potential for standout collaborative moments. Techno artists Klangkuenstler and I Hate Models (both known for high-intensity sets) will share the stage in what is being positioned as one of the most anticipated back-to-back showcases in the Indian festival circuit.