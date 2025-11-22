Hugel, Jamie Jones And Monolink At Circus Festival 2025, Expect Stadium-Scale Electronic Music Experience With Eight International Headliners
The 2025 edition in Mumbai introduces a new visual and architectural identity centred around a “chronoform”.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST
Circus Festival is preparing one of the most ambitious transformations of Mumbai’s Dome yet, announcing a four-day, stadium-format edition from December 26-29, 2025. The organisers promise a fully immersive arena experience featuring eight major international headliners, a strong lineup of Indian talent, a chronoform-inspired main stage, and purpose-built sound engineering designed specifically for the venue.
Tickets And Venue
Supporting partners include Monkey Shoulder (Alcohol Partner) and Skillbox.com (Official Ticketing & Technology Partner). Tickets are available on Skillbox, with General Access, Fanpit, and VVIP Lounge categories open for purchase. Festival timings are 4 pm onwards across all four days at The Dome in South Mumbai.
For followers of electronic music, Circus requires little introduction. The festival has spent 22 years building a reputation as one of the world’s most influential institutions in house and techno, with past lineups including The Chemical Brothers, Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, Sven Väth, CamelPhat, The Martinez Brothers, Joseph Capriati, and Loco Dice.
Who Is Playing At 2025 Circus Festival?
The 2025 roster reads like a survey of contemporary electronic music. French house figurehead Hugel will close the festival, while global heavyweights Jamie Jones and Maceo Plex return with the potential for standout collaborative moments. Techno artists Klangkuenstler and I Hate Models (both known for high-intensity sets) will share the stage in what is being positioned as one of the most anticipated back-to-back showcases in the Indian festival circuit.
Live performance specialist Monolink brings his genre-blending set, UK innovator Special Request makes an exclusive festival appearance, and Yousef, the festival’s founder and longtime curator, returns as both headliner and creative driving force.
The national lineup reflects Circus’s commitment to spotlighting the country’s evolving electronic identity. Featured artists include Ankytrixx, ANSWER, Midnight Traffic, Kollision, Film, Kayvee, Reyhaa, Siren 333, Blurry Slur, Blithe, Realmm.
Chronoform-Inspired Stage
The 2025 edition introduces a new visual and architectural identity centred around a “chronoform”—described by organisers as a living, mechanical representation of perception, bridging human intuition and artificial intelligence. To realise this, Circus has partnered with internationally acclaimed event-architecture collective Panterra alongside Indian designers Pritish Srinivasan, Dan Naidu, and Dax.
The main stage features a monumental mechanical structure surrounded by high-output intelligent lighting and intricately built scenography. The festival intentionally moves away from oversized LED screens, opting for industrial textures, futuristic contours, and atmosphere-driven design intended to heighten immersion.
Sound As The Central Experience
Positioning audio quality as its main priority, Circus Festival 2025 will deploy a purpose-engineered L-Acoustics system designed for a 360° sonic field, calibrated specifically for the Dome’s architectural profile. According to the organisers, the setup is built to ensure uniform clarity and impact across the venue.
Said Yousef, founder of Circus Music, “From house, tech-house and Afro-house to melodic and hard techno, this edition showcases the full spectrum of electronic music. Having played in the world’s best clubs and festivals for two decades—from Ibiza to Liverpool—I can say the energy in India now rivals the very best of them. India has become an essential part of the Circus message.” Aman Vijan and Sohail Chowdhary of Rockage Entertainment, Yogesh Popat of YPD Live, and Pruthvi Veeramachaneni of Xora, described the Mumbai edition as a pivotal collaboration. “Mumbai has always been the hub of electronic music in India—a city that breathes culture, energy and creativity. Coming together for this edition allows us to build something bigger than ever before, for the city we all call home,” they jointly said.
