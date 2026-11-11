Inside Anant Utsav 2026: A Complete Guide To The Craft And Performances Dedicated To Chhattisgarh’s Epic Storytelling
Returning for its second edition, the three-day celebration of folk, tribal and craft traditions will take place at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi
Published : November 11, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
SPIC MACAY's Anant Utsav 2026 will bring together renowned folk and tribal artists from across India for nine performances celebrating the country’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. Alongside these, visitors can explore 11 traditional crafts from across the country, showcased by more than 100 artists and craftspeople. The festival is being held from November 13 to 15 in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, with support from Sudha Sangini Foundation.
Dedicated to Pandavani legend Teejan Bai, Anant Utsav 2026 celebrates the performers and artisans who keep India’s diverse cultural traditions alive. Pandavani, the narrative singing tradition of Chhattisgarh that brings episodes from the Mahabharata to life through music, storytelling and dramatic expression, is at the heart of this year’s dedication.
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The festival is part of SPIC MACAY’s public outreach initiative and aims to bring these traditions to audiences beyond educational institutions. Ahead of Anant Utsav 2026, Dr. Kiran Seth, Founder of SPIC MACAY, said, “India’s cultural heritage lives through the artists, performers and craftspeople who continue to practise and pass on these traditions. Anant Utsav offers an opportunity for audiences, particularly young people, to experience this diversity first-hand and understand the value of keeping these art forms alive.” The festival’s evening programme will feature three performances each day, introducing audiences to distinct regional traditions.
Day 1 | Friday, November 13th, 2026:
1) Harikatha by Vishakha Hari (Tamil Nadu)
A beautiful blend of spiritual storytelling, poetry, philosophy and classical music, Harikatha draws audiences into timeless stories from sacred texts, bringing their wisdom and human dilemmas alive through word and melody.
2) Bodo Dance by Sanjeev Kumar (Assam)
Rhythmic, spirited and rooted in community life, Bodo dance offers a glimpse into the cultural traditions of Assam’s Bodo community through expressive movement and music.
3) Pandavani by Prabha Yadav (Chhattisgarh)
Pandavani brings the Mahabharata to life through powerful singing, storytelling and dramatic enactment. The performance honours a tradition closely associated with Teejan Bai, to whom this year’s festival is dedicated.
Day 2 | Saturday, November 14th, 2026:
1) Ottanthullal by Kalamandalam Mohanakrishnan (Kerala)
With lively movement, expressive storytelling and a touch of satire, Kerala’s Ottanthullal combines dance and poetry in an engaging performance that entertains even as it invites reflection.
2) Phisharo Jagoi by Atinga (Manipur)
This presentation offers audiences an opportunity to encounter Manipur’s distinctive dance heritage through the performer’s movement, rhythm and cultural expression.
3) Dastangoi by Mahmood Farooqui
An art of storytelling that relies on the power of the spoken word, Dastangoi transports listeners into worlds of adventure, imagination and intrigue, with the storyteller’s voice and expression creating the drama.
Day 3 | Sunday, November 15th, 2026:
1) Gayan Bayan by Ghana Kanta Bora (Assam)
A vibrant devotional tradition from Assam, Gayan Bayan brings together singing, percussion and cymbals in a rhythmic presentation where music and coordinated movement create an immersive cultural experience.
2) Chakravyuha in Mayurbhanj Chhau by Pradip Kumar Mishra (Odisha)
Martial movements, athletic footwork and dramatic expression come together in Mayurbhanj Chhau to bring the Mahabharata’s episode of Chakravyuha to life, evoking the tension and complexity of the legendary battle formation.
3) Kabir Vani by Prahlad Singh Tipania (Madhya Pradesh)
Through soulful folk singing, Prahlad Singh Tipania brings Kabir’s timeless verses to life, sharing reflections on devotion, equality and the search for truth through the musical traditions of Malwa.
Craft Workshops
Through its craft workshops and stalls, SPIC MACAY seeks to create a wholesome cultural experience for visitors.
- Orissa Pattachitra Painting by Purna Chandra Maharana: Fine lines, vivid colours and intricate storytelling distinguish Odisha’s Pattachitra paintings, where mythological narratives and traditional imagery unfold across carefully prepared surfaces.
- Kalighat Painting by Noordin Chitrakar: Bold brushstrokes, flowing lines and striking colours give Kalighat painting its unmistakable character, bringing mythological figures and scenes of everyday life vividly to the canvas.
- Phad Painting by Kalyan Joshi: Originating in Rajasthan, Phad painting transforms long scrolls into richly detailed visual narratives, traditionally depicting local deities and legendary tales through a sequence of scenes.
- Cheriyal Painting by D. Vaikuntam: Bright colours and distinctive figures bring Telangana’s Cheriyal scroll paintings to life, preserving stories from mythology and regional folklore through a lively tradition of visual storytelling.
- Chittara Painting by Ishwar Naik: Inspired by nature and community life, Karnataka’s Chittara tradition uses intricate geometric patterns to create striking designs rooted in local cultural practices.
- Kashmir Papier Mache by Basharat Hussain: Delicate hand-painted motifs transform papier-mâché into decorative works of art, showcasing the fine detailing, floral patterns and vibrant colours associated with Kashmir’s craft heritage.
- Tarkashi by Nemi Chandra Shakya: The intricate art of Tarkashi involves inlaying fine metal wire into wood to create delicate patterns, revealing the precision and patience behind this traditional craft of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.
- Bagru Block Printing by Lal Chand Chipa: Carved wooden blocks, repeated motifs and carefully layered prints bring Bagru’s celebrated textile tradition to life, offering a glimpse into Rajasthan’s enduring hand-printing heritage.
- Terracotta Molela by Jamna Lal Kumhar: Shaped by hand from clay, Molela’s distinctive terracotta plaques depict deities and traditional narratives, reflecting Rajasthan’s rich relationship with the earth and its craft traditions.
- Calligraphy in Wood Carving by Mohd. Ameen Farooqi: The grace of calligraphic lettering meets the precision of wood carving in this craft, where written forms are transformed into intricate decorative designs.
- Calligraphy Writing by Mushtaq Ahmed: Through graceful strokes and carefully balanced lettering, calligraphy celebrates the written word as an art form, revealing the beauty of line, rhythm and composition.
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