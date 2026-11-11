ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Inside Anant Utsav 2026: A Complete Guide To The Craft And Performances Dedicated To Chhattisgarh’s Epic Storytelling

SPIC MACAY's Anant Utsav 2026 will bring together renowned folk and tribal artists from across India for nine performances celebrating the country’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. Alongside these, visitors can explore 11 traditional crafts from across the country, showcased by more than 100 artists and craftspeople. The festival is being held from November 13 to 15 in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, with support from Sudha Sangini Foundation.

Dedicated to Pandavani legend Teejan Bai , Anant Utsav 2026 celebrates the performers and artisans who keep India’s diverse cultural traditions alive. Pandavani, the narrative singing tradition of Chhattisgarh that brings episodes from the Mahabharata to life through music, storytelling and dramatic expression, is at the heart of this year’s dedication.

Phisharo Jagoi by Atinga from Manipur (ETV Bharat)

The festival is part of SPIC MACAY’s public outreach initiative and aims to bring these traditions to audiences beyond educational institutions. Ahead of Anant Utsav 2026, Dr. Kiran Seth, Founder of SPIC MACAY, said, “India’s cultural heritage lives through the artists, performers and craftspeople who continue to practise and pass on these traditions. Anant Utsav offers an opportunity for audiences, particularly young people, to experience this diversity first-hand and understand the value of keeping these art forms alive.” The festival’s evening programme will feature three performances each day, introducing audiences to distinct regional traditions.

L-R: Phad Painting by artist Kalyan Joshi; Harikatha by vocalist Vishakha Hari from Tamil Nadu (ETV Bharat)

Day 1 | Friday, November 13th, 2026:

1) Harikatha by Vishakha Hari (Tamil Nadu)

A beautiful blend of spiritual storytelling, poetry, philosophy and classical music, Harikatha draws audiences into timeless stories from sacred texts, bringing their wisdom and human dilemmas alive through word and melody.

2) Bodo Dance by Sanjeev Kumar (Assam)

Rhythmic, spirited and rooted in community life, Bodo dance offers a glimpse into the cultural traditions of Assam’s Bodo community through expressive movement and music.

3) Pandavani by Prabha Yadav (Chhattisgarh)

Pandavani brings the Mahabharata to life through powerful singing, storytelling and dramatic enactment. The performance honours a tradition closely associated with Teejan Bai, to whom this year’s festival is dedicated.

Day 2 | Saturday, November 14th, 2026:

1) Ottanthullal by Kalamandalam Mohanakrishnan (Kerala)

With lively movement, expressive storytelling and a touch of satire, Kerala’s Ottanthullal combines dance and poetry in an engaging performance that entertains even as it invites reflection.