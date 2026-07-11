Which Type Of Pressure Cooker Is Better: Aluminium vs Stainless Steel?
Which one deserves a place in your kitchen? We are listing their pros and cons.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Walk into any Indian kitchen and you'll find one appliance that's probably worked harder than anyone in the house: the humble pressure cooker. It doesn't ask for appreciation. It doesn't have fancy touchscreens or Wi-Fi. Yet every morning, it cooks our dal before office, prepares rice for dinner, and saves us precious time on busy weekdays.
But when it's time to buy a new one, many of us face the same question: Should you buy an aluminum pressure cooker or a stainless steel one? One is lighter on the pocket. The other is kinder to your health. So, which one deserves a place in your kitchen?
Pros of Aluminum Cookers
There is a reason aluminum pressure cookers are found in millions of Indian homes. They're inexpensive, lightweight, and cook food quickly. If you're setting up your first kitchen or shopping on a budget, aluminum is usually the obvious choice. Another big advantage is heat conduction. Aluminum heats up very quickly, allowing steam pressure to build faster. This means your dal, vegetables, or rice cook in less time... something every Indian household rushing through the morning appreciates. But speed isn't everything.
Drawbacks of Aluminum
Aluminum is a reactive metal. If you regularly cook acidic foods such as tomatoes, tamarind, or lemon-based dishes, tiny amounts of the metal can leach into your food. While occasional use isn't generally a major concern, experts advise caution with long-term, frequent cooking of acidic recipes in aluminum cookware.
There's another issue. Aluminum cookware soon loses its shine. It scratches easily, over time stubborn black stains develop and after many years of regular use it can even show signs of corrosion. It’s the equivalent of purchasing a budget smartphone. It works well at first but it starts to show its age much sooner.
Pros of Stainless Steel Cookers
If you’re thinking about the long-term investment of your kitchen, there are a number of benefits to stainless steel. First of all it's very durable. A good stainless steel pressure cooker will last for years and years without losing its sheen. It is scratch-resistant, rust-resistant and will continue to look good with regular use.
Another plus is the cleaning. Stainless steel doesn't get dark stains or discolouration easily unlike aluminum. You can scrub it really well and not worry about ruining the finish. Stainless steel used to have one disadvantage; it heated up slower than aluminium. Modern cookware has taken care of this. Now many stainless steel pressure cookers have sandwich bases or heavy-bottom construction, ensuring even heat distribution for efficient cooking of foods without hot spots.
What Is The Biggest Difference?
Stainless steel is certainly the winner here. Unlike aluminum, stainless steel is a non-reactive metal. It won’t react with acidic ingredients or change the flavour of your food. More importantly, it doesn't leach undesired chemicals into your food when cooking. According to health experts, this is one of the strongest reasons for recommending stainless steel for daily cooking, especially if you plan to use the cooker for many years to come.
Which One To Choose?
Your choice of cooker is contingent upon what you prioritize. If you are on a budget and need an affordable cooker that does the job, an aluminum pressure cooker is still a practical choice. But if you’re looking for durability and hassle-free maintenance for long-term health and food safety, a stainless steel pressure cooker is a better investment.
References:
- https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341656394_Production_Usage_and_Potential_Public_Health_Effects_of_Aluminum_Cookware_A_Review
- https://www.mdpi.com/2305-6304/11/7/640
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