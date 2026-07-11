ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Which Type Of Pressure Cooker Is Better: Aluminium vs Stainless Steel?

Walk into any Indian kitchen and you'll find one appliance that's probably worked harder than anyone in the house: the humble pressure cooker. It doesn't ask for appreciation. It doesn't have fancy touchscreens or Wi-Fi. Yet every morning, it cooks our dal before office, prepares rice for dinner, and saves us precious time on busy weekdays.

But when it's time to buy a new one, many of us face the same question: Should you buy an aluminum pressure cooker or a stainless steel one? One is lighter on the pocket. The other is kinder to your health. So, which one deserves a place in your kitchen?

Pros of Aluminum Cookers

There is a reason aluminum pressure cookers are found in millions of Indian homes. They're inexpensive, lightweight, and cook food quickly. If you're setting up your first kitchen or shopping on a budget, aluminum is usually the obvious choice. Another big advantage is heat conduction. Aluminum heats up very quickly, allowing steam pressure to build faster. This means your dal, vegetables, or rice cook in less time... something every Indian household rushing through the morning appreciates. But speed isn't everything.

Drawbacks of Aluminum

Aluminum is a reactive metal. If you regularly cook acidic foods such as tomatoes, tamarind, or lemon-based dishes, tiny amounts of the metal can leach into your food. While occasional use isn't generally a major concern, experts advise caution with long-term, frequent cooking of acidic recipes in aluminum cookware.

There's another issue. Aluminum cookware soon loses its shine. It scratches easily, over time stubborn black stains develop and after many years of regular use it can even show signs of corrosion. It’s the equivalent of purchasing a budget smartphone. It works well at first but it starts to show its age much sooner.

Pros of Stainless Steel Cookers