A Pre-Wedding Skincare Routine That Brides-To-Be And Guests Can Actually Stick To

The wedding season brings with it a different kind of energy: long days of events, late-night planning, sampling outfits and jewellery, and countless photos where you want to feel your most confident. However, while many brides-to-be and wedding-goers feel the urge to overhaul their skincare with dramatic treatments, harsh actives or multiple new products, the reality is that true radiance comes from consistency, not intensity.

This is where a calm, curated routine makes all the difference. And that’s exactly what Malini Adappureddy, founder and CEO, Deconstruct Skincare recommends for the pre-wedding run-up, focusing on skincare, gentle brightening and hydration, instead of sudden “quick fixes” that often backfire. The routine below uses a small but powerful set of essentials that are highly effective yet gentle, meaning they deliver visible brightening and smoother texture without overwhelming the skin. It works whether you’re a skincare beginner or someone already familiar with actives.

Step 1: Build Your Base

The first two weeks are all about resetting your skin, clearing buildup and restoring softness. During wedding prep, stress and travel can easily show up as dullness, sensitivity, or patchiness. Keep this phase slow and soothing. Start your evenings with a Cleansing Balm that gently dissolves makeup, sunscreen and pollution without tugging or drying the skin.

Follow it with a Brightening Face Wash, morning and night that has Niacinamide and active ingredients such as Licorice Root Extract, which help gradually even tone and reduce greasy shine, while maintaining the skin’s natural balance. This is your foundation of glow... not dramatic, just restorative.