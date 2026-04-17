ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Pratibimb 2026 Promises To Be A Four-Day Celebration Of Maharashtra’s Rich Theatrical Heritage

The festival opens on Thursday, April 30 , at 7 pm at the Experimental Theatre with Barad , an award-winning experimental play that has garnered widespread acclaim, including multiple honours at the Zee Natya Gaurav Awards 2026. Rooted in rural Maharashtra, the narrative explores familial conflict, land disputes, and emotional complexities with striking realism and depth.

Conceived as a platform to inspire, encourage, and support the Marathi theatre ecosystem, Pratibimb stays true to its name by offering a compelling reflection of Maharashtra’s rich theatrical tradition. The festival presents a thoughtfully curated blend of popular and experimental works by both established practitioners and emerging voices.

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) announces the return of Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav, a vibrant showcase dedicated to celebrating and nurturing Marathi theatre. Scheduled from Thursday, April 30 to Sunday, May 3, 2026, across the Experimental Theatre, Tata Theatre, and JBT Museum, the festival brings together a diverse mix of performances, readings, workshops, and discussions that reflect the evolving landscape of Marathi storytelling.

On Friday, May 1, the programming expands across formats, beginning with a Page to Stage reading titled Abhijaat Marathi: A Tribute to Maharashtra’s Literary Legacy at 5 pm at the Experimental Theatre, followed by Normal Day With Danny Pandit at 7 pm at the Tata Theatre: a high-energy sketch comedy performance that brings digital characters to life on stage.

Content creator Danny Pandit (Image by special arrangement)

The festival continues Saturday, May 2, with a full day of immersive experiences, including the Writer’s Lab - From Idea to Page session conducted by Prajakt Deshmukh from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm at the Elevator Block, Tata Theatre. This is followed by Arre Sansaar Sansaar at 4.30 pm at the Experimental Theatre, a musical and spoken word tribute to Bahinabai Chaudhary’s poetry. The evening culminates with Lagna Panchami at 7 pm at the Tata Theatre, featuring a contemporary Marathi play that explores relationships, companionship, and the nuances of modern marriage.

On the final day, Sunday, May 3, the festival deepens its engagement with performance and introspection through the Body Awareness -Movement Workshop conducted by Abhay Mahajan from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm at the JBT Museum. The day continues with Mag Tu Mala Kha (So Then, Just Eat Me!) at 3 pm, a poignant exploration of digital identity and body image, followed by Kavitecha Paan Live at 5.30 pm, an interactive reimagining of Marathi poetry. The festival concludes with Karunashtake at 7.15 pm at the Tata Theatre, a powerful period drama reflecting on womanhood, grief, and resilience.

Film and theatre personality Prajakt Deshmukh will conduct a session on writing (Image by special arrangement)

Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre & Films, NCPA, said, “The festival has gone from strength to strength since the pandemic, with significant increases in attendance year on year. With each edition, we see a growing confidence in new writing, bold storytelling, and a deepening connection with audiences. It feels particularly fitting to celebrate this year’s festival on Maharashtra Day, a moment to reflect the cultural vitality of the state through its most immediate and powerful form: live performance.”

Rajeshri Shinde, Festival producer, Theatre & Films, NCPA, said, “Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav is a festival that brings us together through stories, emotions, and the timeless spirit of Marathi theatre. I’ve always believed that stories shouldn’t end when the curtain falls. They should spark conversations, questions, and new perspectives. When audiences engage with what they see on stage, theatre becomes something much more alive and meaningful... We step into the 5th edition of Pratibimb—growing not just in scale, but in spirit—slowly becoming a space that feels like home to every artist and every audience member who walks in.” Supported by Shilpa Kumar, Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav 2026 is designed as a multi-dimensional cultural experience that goes beyond performance to include dialogue, exploration, and artistic exchange.