Realistic And Practical New Year Resolutions & Affirmations For 2026

Resolutions you should actually be making this new year's eve

Every year around December 31st, we make the same optimistic promises to ourselves. We will wake up at 5 am. We will drink green juice that tastes like garden leaves. We will finally “work on ourselves,” which is New Year code for become a more evolved person by January 12. Then life happens. By mid-January, our resolutions are lying on the floor next to an abandoned yoga mat.

So for 2026, let’s do this differently. Let’s make resolutions that acknowledge reality: that the world is loud, our brains are messier than we admit, and sometimes wellness looks less like a sunrise meditation and more like cancelling plans and eating toast.

Here are some realistic mental health and wellness resolutions to carry into 2026.

1. I Will Stop Treating Burnout Like a Personality Trait

Being “always busy” is not a flex. It’s a cry for help wrapped in a Google Calendar notification. In 2026, resolve to stop romanticising exhaustion. You are not a candle meant to burn at both ends. You are a human being with a nervous system that did not sign up for 14-hour days, three group chats, and a side hustle called “existential dread.”

2. I Will Put My Phone Down and Feel My Feelings

Doomscrolling is what happens when anxiety gains opposable thumbs. In 2026, try this radical move: when something uncomfortable comes up (sadness, jealousy, the sudden urge to rethink every life decision) don’t immediately grab your phone. Sit with the feeling for 90 seconds. That’s it. You don’t have to unpack your childhood. Just acknowledge it.

3. I Will Stop Diagnosing Myself Based on Instagram Reels

If you’ve ever watched a 12-second video and thought, Oh my God, I have that, welcome to the club.

In 2026, resolve to stop turning every personality quirk into a clinical condition. Says Dr. Amit Malik, Founder of mental health platform Amaha, “Social media can raise awareness, but it often oversimplifies complex mental health conditions. Self-diagnosis based on reels can create unnecessary fear, mislabel normal emotions, and delay proper care. Mental health needs context, nuance, and professional assessment, not quick, algorithm-driven conclusions.”

Sometimes you’re not dissociating, you’re bored. Sometimes it’s not trauma, it’s Tuesday. Sometimes you don’t need a label; you need a nap. Mental health awareness is important. Mental health self-gaslighting via social media is not.

4. I Will Treat Rest Like It’s Productive