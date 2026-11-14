ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Back To Routine After Diwali: How Convenient Protein Is Finding Its Way Into Everyday Meals

Diwali is wonderful. The sweets are delicious, the parties are fun, but then the celebrations end and suddenly we are faced with an uncomfortable reality: it's time to get back to routine. For many people, that means restarting gym sessions, fixing erratic meal timings and making an attempt to eat a little better. The year-end festivities are still around the corner, but there's a small window to get our food habits back on track.

The challenge? Most of us want healthier meals, but we don't necessarily have the time or enthusiasm to spend an hour preparing them after a long day at work. This is where convenience comes in handy. According to the Godrej Food Trends Report 2026 (GFTR 2026), 'Home cooking will evolve intelligently' is a trend that is symptomatic of how modern Indian kitchens are evolving along with changing lifestyles. Products that are ready to cook and convenient food formats are making it easier to prepare meals without losing the comfort and familiarity of home cooking. That means eating well doesn't have to mean turning your kitchen into a full-time restaurant.

Find convenient ways to cook when time is short rather than ordering from a restaurant (Getty Images)

Protein is one of the most important parts of a balanced meal. If you’re just getting back to the gym, you’re probably well aware of how often this word comes up in fitness conversations. Protein helps repair and grow muscles, aids in recovery from exercise and is involved in many normal functions of the body. However, you don't have to be lifting weights or training for a marathon to care about your protein intake. It is an important part of daily nutrition.

Dr. Manika Singh, Nutritional Consultant, Godrej Industries Group says, “Adopting a healthy diet does not necessitate intricate meal planning or substantial adjustments to established dietary habits. The objective should be to curate balanced meals that incorporate diverse food groups, specifically sufficient protein, vegetables, and whole grains. Protein remains a critical component of this balance, particularly for active individuals, as it facilitates muscle repair and recovery. Given the current availability of diverse food options, consumers are well-positioned to make informed decisions and identify efficient methods to fulfill their nutritional requirements despite demanding schedules.”

Consumers today have so many food choices available to them that they can choose the ones they know about and find the ways that are easy to use to get the nutrition they need despite busy schedules. Of course, knowing what to eat and actually cooking it are two different things. A little kitchen creativity goes a long way here. According to chef Rakhee Vaswani, “Eating better does not always have to mean spending more time in the kitchen. With a few thoughtful additions, familiar ingredients can be turned into flavourful and satisfying meals. For instance, Godrej Yummiez Chicken Sausages, which offer 18 gm of protein, can be used to put together a quick one-pan sausage and egg meal, while chicken nuggets, offering 16 gm of protein, can be turned into a loaded wrap with vegetables and other accompaniments. These are simple ways to bring variety to everyday meals.”