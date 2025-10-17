ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Diwali 2025: Bring Positivity Into Your Home With These Sacred Symbols In Your Festive Decor

As holistic coach and Vastu expert Shradha Salla explains, “The shankha stands for creation, new beginnings, and the sacred sound 'Om'. If you’re styling your home, you can place a small brass or mother-of-pearl shankha in your living room or puja area. It adds a peaceful, positive vibe to the space.” Think of it as a simple décor accent that also protects your home’s energy.

The Shankha (conch shell) is one of those classic pieces that instantly catches attention. In Indian tradition, blowing a shankha is said to clear away negative energy and bring purity into the home.

In short, these aren’t old-fashioned relics but timeless design elements that bring energy and intention into your home. Let’s explore how to bring these powerful symbols into your home... and more importantly, where to place them right.

According to Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO of Saraf Furniture, “Decor is all about beauty, design, and the arrangement of spaces that evoke inspiration and positivity harmoniously. Sacred symbols like the Shankha, Kalash, and Toran can be integrated into home décor for added beauty and energetic elevation.”

You know how some homes just feel right the moment you walk in? There’s a kind of calm, a hum of good energy, and you can’t quite explain it but you know it’s there. It’s not just about paint colours or fancy furniture; it’s about balance. Indian homes have always understood this long before influencers told us what was “aesthetic.” The secret lies in the way we’ve always used sacred symbols (the Shankha, Kalash, Toran, Diya, and Tulsi) not only as decoration, but as living expressions of positivity and faith.

2. Kalash

A Kalash (usually a copper or brass pot filled with water and topped with mango leaves and a coconut) is a powerful symbol of abundance and good fortune. In Hindu rituals, it represents life energy and prosperity. According to Raghunandan Saraf, “A Kalash placed at the entryway of a home will welcome prosperity.” So, the best place for it is near your main door, where it greets everyone and everything that enters. If you want to keep things subtle, you can include Kalash designs in your wall art or entry décor.

3. Toran

A Toran is believed to keep away negative energy and invite joy and warmth into the house. As Saraf puts it, “Torans hung over a door or window create a festive, inviting atmosphere.” You can go traditional with marigolds and mango leaves, or pick something more modern like a handcrafted Toran with bells or beads that matches your home’s look. Hanging one above your main door instantly makes your space feel happier and more welcoming, like it’s always ready to celebrate.

4. Tulsi Plant

Traditionally, it’s placed in the centre or courtyard of a home where it can get plenty of sunlight. As Salla says, “Tulsi is a living blessing.” Even if you live in an apartment, you can grow it in your balcony or window garden just make sure it gets enough light and air. Surround it with small diyas or decorative stones to make it a calm corner. Tulsi not only purifies the air but also gives your home a sense of peace and emotional balance.

How To Blend Them In Modern Homes

If you’re wondering whether sacred symbols go with your sleek couch or mid-century dining set, they do, if styled thoughtfully. Saraf suggests mixing modern furniture and vintage ornamentation to create harmony: “A little brass Shankha on a side table, or a crafted Toran hung lovingly over the door, can make a home feel lively, balanced, and spiritually elevated.”

You don’t need to turn your living room into a temple; just let these sacred objects coexist naturally with your décor. Whether it’s the flicker of a diya, the fragrance of Tulsi, or the sound of a Shankha — each carries the promise of a space that’s not only well-decorated, but also truly alive.