ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Princess To Emerald Cut, Popular Natural Diamond Cuts For Everyday Wear

Exquisitely crafted jewellery using natural diamonds turn even everyday wear into striking expressions of luxury. Diamonds are no longer reserved for rare galas or distant anniversaries. Natural diamonds are a natural part of everyday life for young and career women who want to enhance their professional lifestyle while empowering them to confidently express their personal style and values.

The expansion of consumer culture has seen a shift in attitudes towards luxury. The new mindset is marked by luxury as a form of individual expression and identity, as a tool for personal storytelling while aiming for elegance, beauty and status. It is here that natural diamonds are forever with their investability adding to their attraction.

For a working woman, the right piece of jewellery should feel less like an accessory and more like a natural extension. The secret lies in a silhouette built for how you move through your day, transitioning from a high-pressure meeting to the easy laughter of a brunch. For today’s modern woman, a valuable piece of diamond jewellery is one that transitions effortlessly across her wardrobe, with a unique brilliance that complements everything from a structured wool blazer to a soft cashmere sweater. What matters is the harmony between the craft of the artisan and the diamond’s silhouette. While the “shape” may provide the physical outline, it is the “cut”, the precise faceting by a master craftsman, that dictates how a real diamond reflects its inner fire.

Pear cut (Getty Images)

For those who prioritize timeless versatility, the Round, Brilliant and Oval cuts remain favourites. These cuts have smooth, snag-free edges, which make them very comfortable and hassle-free for active movement through the day. The styles trending this year also reveal a move toward architectural and antique-inspired cuts that celebrate individuality. For example, a preference for minimalist tailoring can be complemented by the clean, glassy lines of an Emerald or Asscher cut with the “hall of mirrors” effect offering a refined, low-profile elegance and sophistication.

Cushion cut (Getty Images)

For those looking for romantic, vintage-inspired glow and soft, rounded corners that hug the skin, the Cushion and Rose cuts are seeing a major resurgence. The ultimate choice for women who want to make a statement that is unique but still sleek enough for the most active daily routine is the long Ashoka cut. Ultimately, the choice of diamond cut is a reflection of your personal story, your narrative. Be it the fiery brilliance of a Princess cut or the soft candlelight glimmer of an Old Mine cut, the aim is to discover a piece that speaks to your core and suits your way of life.

Selecting a genuine diamond with a cut that reflects your personal style means you’re not simply purchasing jewellery, but rather investing in a timeless companion with natural diamonds that are as rare, lasting and distinctive as your dreams.