Bharatanatyam Became A Vehicle For Contemporary Poetry With Kavya Nrityam In Mumbai
A recent performance by dance students explored the intersection of literature and classical dance, as poems by Roseline were interpreted through Bharatanatyam.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Poetry is usually encountered in silence. Dance, by contrast, exists in motion. Kavya Nrityam at the Mini PL Deshpande Auditorium at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai, brought the two forms together on May 29, exploring what happens when poems are interpreted through classical dance. Presented by the students of Abhinayaa Institute of Research and Fine Arts, the production was built around poems by published poet JK Roseline Kurian.
Roseline has published three poetry collections in India, and contributed to anthologies in India and the United States. Expanding poetry into the performing arts, she has previously conceptualised and produced Lyrical Poetry Show, a two-hour stage presentation combining poetry, music, cinematic visuals, and Indian classical dance forms such as Kuchipudi and Kathak. The production was staged in Mumbai and later followed by additional performances at Nritya Shakti.
Circling back to the latest show Kavya Nrityam, 20 performers between the ages of 7 and 14 took part in the programme, translating literary imagery and themes into Bharatanatyam-based choreography under the direction of their Guru Dr. Chitra Vishwanathan. The event was significant not only because it introduced young dancers to literary material, but also because it attempted to create a dialogue between two storytelling traditions. While poetry relies on words and metaphor, Bharatanatyam communicates through movement, facial expression and mudras. The challenge lay in bridging those languages while preserving the essence of the original works.
The programme opened with The First Downpour, based on a poem from Roseline's collection A Poet's Choice: The Bouquet of Verses. Focused on the arrival of monsoon, the piece drew on familiar images of rain-soaked landscapes, peacocks and gathering clouds. The choreography translated these visual elements into movement, allowing the dancers to construct a narrative rooted in observation and seasonal change. A different mood emerged in Roar, Roar Thou Monsoon Wind. Structured around the rhythm of a lullaby, the performance explored themes of resilience, disappointment and forgiveness. The work also echoed the spirit of William Shakespeare's “Blow, blow, thou winter wind” from As You Like It, adapting its reflections on human nature to a contemporary Indian context.
Throughout the evening, the production relied heavily on the expressive possibilities of mudras. In Indian classical dance, gestures function as a narrative tool, capable of conveying characters, actions and emotions without spoken language. Dr. Chitra Vishwanathan, who conceived and choreographed the programme, has long emphasised storytelling as a central component of dance education, encouraging students to engage with literature, history and social themes alongside technique.
For Roseline, the event represented an unusual interpretation of her work. While poems are often adapted into music or theatre, it is less common to see an entire body of verse reimagined through classical dance. The production demonstrated how literary texts can acquire new dimensions when approached through performance. At a time when artistic disciplines are often discussed in isolation, the programme highlighted the possibilities that emerge when they intersect.
By bringing together poetry and Bharatanatyam, the performance offered audiences an opportunity to experience familiar themes through a different medium, while introducing young performers to the interpretive demands of literary storytelling. The result was less a conventional dance recital and more an exploration of how words, images and movement can work together to create meaning.
Also read: