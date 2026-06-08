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Bharatanatyam Became A Vehicle For Contemporary Poetry With Kavya Nrityam In Mumbai

The troupe from Abhinayaa Institute of Research and Fine Arts performing to JK Roseline's poetry at the Mini PL Deshpande Auditorium in Mumbai ( Image courtesy the artistes )

Poetry is usually encountered in silence. Dance, by contrast, exists in motion. Kavya Nrityam at the Mini PL Deshpande Auditorium at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai, brought the two forms together on May 29, exploring what happens when poems are interpreted through classical dance. Presented by the students of Abhinayaa Institute of Research and Fine Arts, the production was built around poems by published poet JK Roseline Kurian. Roseline has published three poetry collections in India, and contributed to anthologies in India and the United States. Expanding poetry into the performing arts, she has previously conceptualised and produced Lyrical Poetry Show, a two-hour stage presentation combining poetry, music, cinematic visuals, and Indian classical dance forms such as Kuchipudi and Kathak. The production was staged in Mumbai and later followed by additional performances at Nritya Shakti. Poet and writer JK Roseline at the venue (Image courtesy the artiste) Circling back to the latest show Kavya Nrityam, 20 performers between the ages of 7 and 14 took part in the programme, translating literary imagery and themes into Bharatanatyam-based choreography under the direction of their Guru Dr. Chitra Vishwanathan. The event was significant not only because it introduced young dancers to literary material, but also because it attempted to create a dialogue between two storytelling traditions. While poetry relies on words and metaphor, Bharatanatyam communicates through movement, facial expression and mudras. The challenge lay in bridging those languages while preserving the essence of the original works.