ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Remembering Pierre Cardin, The Man Who Dressed the Future Before the Future Had Even Arrived

If you had wandered into a fashionable Parisian boutique in the early 1960s expecting elegant dresses inspired by flowers, ballrooms and polite society, there was a chance you would instead find yourself staring at something that looked as though it belonged on a lunar expedition. There would be geometric silhouettes, circular cut-outs, helmet-like hats. It was as though someone had interrupted haute couture with the question: “Yes, but what if the Moon had a dress code?” That someone was iconic fashion designer Pierre Cardin.

On his 104th birth anniversary, we pay homage to the visionary. Long before astronauts became household names and decades before science fiction became everyday reality, he imagined what humanity might wear in a future that hadn't yet arrived. Most fashion designers look around them. Pierre Cardin looked several decades ahead.

Sitting on a chair he designed at the exhibition titled 'Pierre Cardin Evolution Design' in Paris, France on April 21, 2005 (Getty Images)

The Space Age Was His Runway

The 1960s were a remarkable period for optimism. Humans were preparing to leave Earth, televisions were shrinking, technology was accelerating, and the world genuinely believed tomorrow would be more exciting than today. Cardin stitched this excitement into fabric.

His famous 'Space Age' collections abandoned many of fashion's traditional ideas about elegance. Out went heavy ornamentation and restrictive tailoring. In came sculptural coats, vinyl, jersey, metallic fabrics, oversized collars and dresses shaped by circles, triangles and clean architectural lines. The clothes seemed almost aerodynamic. They suggested that fashion did not have to remain imprisoned by history.

Looking back now, many of Cardin's creations resemble costumes from vintage sci-fi movies. The remarkable thing is that he designed them before those films were made.