ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Philippines Just Went Visa-Free For Indians, Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Book That Holiday

The visa-free policy is part of a bigger plan by the Philippine government to boost tourism from India ( Getty Images )

You can now go to the Philippines without a visa. No forms longer than a novel, no embassy queues that age you five years, and no awkward questions about your “purpose of visit.” Starting June 8, 2025, the Philippines has decided that Indian travellers deserve a little less paperwork and a lot more sunshine.

India and the Philippines have been working on stronger tourism and cultural ties, and this policy is a clear “come visit us” from Manila. The Philippines has always been a bit of an underrated gem for Indian travellers — fewer crowds, stunning beaches like Boracay, dramatic islands like Palawan, and food that’s like a mashup of Asian and Spanish comfort. Add to that friendly locals who’ll call you “sir” or “ma’am” even when you’re wearing flip-flops. Plus, for Bollywood buffs, this might be your cue to make Dil Chahta Hai 2: Manila Drift.

Two Ways For Indian Tourists To Enter

There are two new ways to enjoy this tropical upgrade, depending on what kind of traveller you are.

The 14-Day Freebie: If you’re heading to the Philippines just to sip a coconut, post a sunset photo with the caption “Vitamin Sea”, and come back before your boss notices — congratulations! You can now stay 14 days visa-free.