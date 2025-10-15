The Philippines Just Went Visa-Free For Indians, Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Book That Holiday
The island nation famous for its beaches, jeepneys, and karaoke, has officially opened its sandy arms to Indian tourists.
You can now go to the Philippines without a visa. No forms longer than a novel, no embassy queues that age you five years, and no awkward questions about your “purpose of visit.” Starting June 8, 2025, the Philippines has decided that Indian travellers deserve a little less paperwork and a lot more sunshine.
India and the Philippines have been working on stronger tourism and cultural ties, and this policy is a clear “come visit us” from Manila. The Philippines has always been a bit of an underrated gem for Indian travellers — fewer crowds, stunning beaches like Boracay, dramatic islands like Palawan, and food that’s like a mashup of Asian and Spanish comfort. Add to that friendly locals who’ll call you “sir” or “ma’am” even when you’re wearing flip-flops. Plus, for Bollywood buffs, this might be your cue to make Dil Chahta Hai 2: Manila Drift.
Two Ways For Indian Tourists To Enter
There are two new ways to enjoy this tropical upgrade, depending on what kind of traveller you are.
The 14-Day Freebie: If you’re heading to the Philippines just to sip a coconut, post a sunset photo with the caption “Vitamin Sea”, and come back before your boss notices — congratulations! You can now stay 14 days visa-free.
All you need is:
- A passport valid for at least 6 months
- Proof that you can pay for your food, stay, and souvenirs
- Confirmed hotel booking
- Return or onward ticket
The 30-Day Upgrade: If you’re one of those fancy people who already has a visa or residence permit for the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Schengen countries, Singapore, or the UK (aka the AJACSSUK club), then you’ve unlocked 30 days visa-free in the Philippines. This isn’t a “get in and start a new life” situation. These privileges are non-extendible and non-convertible — which is government-speak for “We’ll see you at the airport on Day 14 or Day 30, sharp.”
If you’re planning to stay longer, open a business, or join a local soap opera, you’ll still need to apply for the proper visa. Also, if you’ve had past immigration issues, maybe sort that out before you show up at Manila airport with a beach hat.
How To Get There
You can enter through any Philippine port of entry — so yes, you can land in Manila, Cebu, Davao, or Clark, depending on how adventurous you’re feeling. If you plan to stay longer than a month, then you’ll need to go old-school and apply for a visa through the Philippine Embassy or Consulate. Or, if you’re tech-savvy, you can try applying for an e-Visa on evisa.gov.ph.
Just remember: e-Visas cannot be extended or converted.
The visa-free policy is part of a bigger plan by the Philippine government to boost tourism from India (one of the fastest-growing travel markets in the world). With more direct flights from cities like Delhi and Mumbai expected soon, you might just find yourself saying Salamat po (thank you) to a Filipino immigration officer faster than you can say “beach vacation approved.”
