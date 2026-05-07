He Said He Loved His Dog. The Dog Actually Belonged To His Flatmate: Welcome To Petfishing
Pets have become dating app performance enhancers. The issue is that sometimes they belong to someone else.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
Dating deception is no longer about fake jobs and fake abs. Being more emotionally literate, Gen Z has streamlined the process. They have realized you no longer need to fake wealth or mystery. You just need a dog (preferably a golden retriever). Welcome to the age of petfishing: the dating trend where people pose with pets they do not own in order to appear more attractive, nurturing, emotionally stable, or capable of remembering another living thing’s feeding schedule. It is catfishing, but fluffier.
Modern dating apps have become less about romance and more about branding. Your profile is now basically a tiny PR campaign where you must communicate, in six photos and one witty bio, that you are attractive but humble, funny but employable, adventurous but emotionally available. Into this chaos walks a rescued puppy. Suddenly, everything changes.
A man holding a tiny dachshund becomes “emotionally deep”. A woman with a rescue cat becomes “nurturing and kind”. Pets have become dating app performance enhancers. They are the social equivalent of adding background music to a movie scene. Nobody looks evil while holding a corgi, and Gen Z knows this. The generation that turned therapy language into casual conversation has also decided that animals are the fastest shortcut to trustworthiness. The only issue is that sometimes the dog belongs to someone else!
Entire social ecosystems now exist around borrowed pets. Roommate dogs. Sister cats. “My friend just stepped away for five minutes” puppies. There are people who have spent more time selecting the perfect husky selfie than actually interacting with the husky itself. Somewhere, a bewildered Shih Tzu is unknowingly responsible for three engagements and a situationship. The funniest part is that petfishing works because everyone understands the emotional symbolism instantly.
Dogs say: loyal, outdoorsy, affectionate.
Cats say: independent, artistic, emotionally complicated in a sexy way.
Exotic pets say: “I own crystals.”
“A guy posing with a Labrador communicates stability in a way LinkedIn endorsements never could. I see photos of guys with cute dogs and subconsciously think: Well, this person probably won’t ghost me immediately. Imagine my shock when I spotted the same Lab alone outside a café. He belonged to the owners,” says 26-year-old Shreya Dholakia from Ahmedabad. Her search for love in Bengaluru city (where she's employed with an MNC) has yielded more pet posers than dateable men.
Millennials have also wandered into this trend, though with slightly different energy. Gen Z petfishes ironically. Millennials do it with the desperation of people who attended three weddings last month and now panic every time their mother tells them to “settle down.”
Gaurav Bafna runs a family business in Chennai and does not find enough outlets to meet single women. The 35-year-old doesn't want to take the arranged marriage route, so he resorted to petfishing on dating apps. “There are so many guys out there on dating apps, competing for women's attention. I couldn't get matches until I randomly uploaded a pic with my relative's cat. The responses were so immediate, I didn't bother clarifying to my dates that the pet isn't mine,” he laughs.
People trust pet owners because caring for an animal implies routine, patience, and responsibility: three qualities modern dating often lacks spectacularly. Of course, actual pet owners are increasingly furious about all this. Some have reported matches using their pets as conversation bait before eventually admitting they “aren’t really animal people.” Then there’s the emotional fallout for the pets themselves. Imagine being a perfectly innocent pug dragged into 27 awkward coffee dates because your owner wanted to appear “soft.” Still, petfishing continues because dating apps reward immediate emotional shortcuts. Nobody has time to slowly discover kindness anymore.
The irony, of course, is that the people most likely to genuinely own pets are often too tired to weaponize them for dating content. Real pet ownership involves vet bills, fur-covered furniture, panic-Googling symptoms at 2 am, and explaining to your dog why you cannot throw the ball another 900 times because human shoulders have limits. So, if someone’s dating profile features an impossibly clean Shih Tzu, perfect lighting, and captions about “dog dad energy,” there’s a strong chance the dog went home with somebody else 15 minutes later. Real pet parents rarely have perfect photos. They’re too busy cleaning something off the carpet.
Also read:
- Out With Duck Face, In With Platypus Face, The Gen Z Trend Colonizing Selfies Across Hollywood And Social Media?
- Paying For Therapy May Turn Out To Be Gen Z's Smartest Investment
- The 6-7 Dating Trend: Gen Z Romance Gets A Performance Review, Learn What This Trend Means
- Eros To Agape: 8 Types Of Love By The Ancient Greeks That Modern Dating Apps Have Forgotten