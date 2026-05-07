ETV Bharat / lifestyle

He Said He Loved His Dog. The Dog Actually Belonged To His Flatmate: Welcome To Petfishing

Dating deception is no longer about fake jobs and fake abs. Being more emotionally literate, Gen Z has streamlined the process. They have realized you no longer need to fake wealth or mystery. You just need a dog (preferably a golden retriever). Welcome to the age of petfishing: the dating trend where people pose with pets they do not own in order to appear more attractive, nurturing, emotionally stable, or capable of remembering another living thing’s feeding schedule. It is catfishing, but fluffier.

Modern dating apps have become less about romance and more about branding. Your profile is now basically a tiny PR campaign where you must communicate, in six photos and one witty bio, that you are attractive but humble, funny but employable, adventurous but emotionally available. Into this chaos walks a rescued puppy. Suddenly, everything changes.

A man holding a tiny dachshund becomes “emotionally deep”. A woman with a rescue cat becomes “nurturing and kind”. Pets have become dating app performance enhancers. They are the social equivalent of adding background music to a movie scene. Nobody looks evil while holding a corgi, and Gen Z knows this. The generation that turned therapy language into casual conversation has also decided that animals are the fastest shortcut to trustworthiness. The only issue is that sometimes the dog belongs to someone else!

Entire social ecosystems now exist around borrowed pets. Roommate dogs. Sister cats. “My friend just stepped away for five minutes” puppies. There are people who have spent more time selecting the perfect husky selfie than actually interacting with the husky itself. Somewhere, a bewildered Shih Tzu is unknowingly responsible for three engagements and a situationship. The funniest part is that petfishing works because everyone understands the emotional symbolism instantly.

Dogs say: loyal, outdoorsy, affectionate.