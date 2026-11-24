ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Perfect Employees And Managers May Not Be The Perfect Match: Study

Even good leaders can unintentionally create pressure for some employees ( Getty Images )

A caring and supportive manager sounds like a dream for any employee, but could too much kindness turn ‘perfect’ staff members into exhausted workaholics? New global research led by Adelaide University shows people with a strong desire to appear flawless to their manager are at risk of being overworked, due to their tendency to go above and beyond their duties to impress supportive leaders. Researchers from East China Normal University, The Australian National University, King’s College London, the University of Illinois Chicago and China Medical University were also involved in this study.

“We often assume that supportive and caring leaders always bring out the best in all employees. Our research challenges this assumption by exploring whether well-intentioned leadership can sometimes unintentionally encourage employees to work too hard and put their wellbeing at risk,” said first author Dr Lin Xiao Chu from Adelaide University’s School of Management.