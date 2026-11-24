Perfect Employees And Managers May Not Be The Perfect Match: Study
Findings consistently showed that employees who strongly wanted to appear perfect to their managers tended to become more overcommitted, which was associated with greater workaholism.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
A caring and supportive manager sounds like a dream for any employee, but could too much kindness turn ‘perfect’ staff members into exhausted workaholics? New global research led by Adelaide University shows people with a strong desire to appear flawless to their manager are at risk of being overworked, due to their tendency to go above and beyond their duties to impress supportive leaders. Researchers from East China Normal University, The Australian National University, King’s College London, the University of Illinois Chicago and China Medical University were also involved in this study.
“We often assume that supportive and caring leaders always bring out the best in all employees. Our research challenges this assumption by exploring whether well-intentioned leadership can sometimes unintentionally encourage employees to work too hard and put their wellbeing at risk,” said first author Dr Lin Xiao Chu from Adelaide University’s School of Management.
“Employees that are particularly vulnerable are not the classic perfectionists but those who want to be seen as perfect employees. In doing so, they will hide mistakes, conceal weaknesses and stay at work late to project an image of being flawless, reliable and highly competent to senior management.”
Also read: Why Women Remain Underrepresented? Experts Explain As ILO Flags Gender Gap In Corporate Leadership
The collaborative research team undertook three studies, analysing data from more than 700 employees from various service organisations in China and the UK to see what impact supportive leadership had on employees who wanted to appear perfect, and whether it was connected to excessive work commitment and workaholism.
“Our findings reveal an interesting leadership paradox: even good leaders can unintentionally create pressure for some employees,” said Dr Chu. “A manager who praises the productivity of an employee who is a workaholic, may unintendedly fuel the behaviour. “The employee may interpret their manager’s support and encouragement as a reason to work even harder, struggle to say no, and become overly committed to meeting expectations in the false belief these behaviours will be beneficial for career advancement.”
The findings have been published in the journal Human Relations and come amid growing attention to workplace wellbeing, burnout and sustainable performance. A recent poll found one in two Australians were facing workplace burnout, which can lead to feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion, negativity relating to work or reduced efficiency.
Also read: The 'Quiet Managing' Crisis In Offices: Why Line Managers Are Failing To Engage Teams
The report recommends further research into ways of identifying those employees at risk of workaholic tendencies under good leadership. Other recommendations include implementing leadership development programs and promoting better work life balance to reduce the risk of burnout. “Good leadership is not just about encouraging employees to give their best. Leaders should make it clear that employees do not need to be perfect, that setting boundaries is acceptable, and that taking breaks or saying no does not mean they are less committed,” said Dr Chu. (Adelaide University)
Source:
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/00187267261496859
Also read:
- Corporate Trend: Lunch Is Increasingly Becoming Part Of The Employee Experience
- With Conscious Unbossing, Gen Z Is Looking At The Corner Office And Saying, “No Thanks”
- Deepfake Harassment Is Coming To The Workplace: What HR Leaders And Employees Need To Know Now
- Career Cushioning Explained: Why Employees Are Preparing For The Next Job Before They Need One