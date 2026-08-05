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People Who Experience More Hardship May Be More Likely To Believe In Conspiracy Theories, But There's An Important Reason Why

A hard life could make you more susceptible to becoming a conspiracy theorist ( Getty Images )

People who experience greater hardship throughout their lives may become more susceptible to conspiracy theories when those experiences lead them to see the world as fundamentally unfair, according to new research. Experts from the University of Nottingham’s School of Psychology, working with the University of Cumbria, conducted three studies with over 1,200 participants. Across the studies, they found consistent evidence that perceptions of injustice help explain the relationship between lifetime adversity and conspiracy beliefs. The findings, published in the British Journal of Psychology, suggest that it is not simply experiencing hardship that matters for endorsement of conspiracy beliefs, but how those experiences can shape people's broader beliefs about fairness and justice. Also read: Artemis II Lunar Mission Draws Flood Of Conspiracy Theories In the first study, researchers examined whether cumulative lifetime adversity, including experiences such as serious illness or injury, bereavement, financial difficulties, relationship breakdown and violence, was associated with conspiracy thinking. People who reported experiencing a greater number of adverse life events throughout their lives were more likely to perceive the world as unjust, and these perceptions were linked with stronger conspiracy beliefs. The second study compared people who had experienced violent victimisation with those who had never been a victim of crime. Those who had experienced violent crime reported stronger perceptions of injustice, which in turn were associated with stronger conspiracy beliefs, even after accounting for influential demographic factors. In the third study, researchers experimentally tested the role of perceived fairness. Participants who were led to think society was becoming more unfair subsequently reported stronger conspiracy beliefs than those led to think society was becoming fairer.