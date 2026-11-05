ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Beyond Instagram Followers: The Patient Discovery Gap In Aesthetic Care

Instagram has become an important platform when it comes to knowing about aesthetic treatments, right from skin rejuvenation and acne scar management to anti-ageing procedures and hair restoration. Patients can browse before-and-after photographs, watch treatment videos and follow the public pages of doctors and clinics to understand about the services provided by them.

“The gap between discovering a treatment online and making an informed decision is important when it comes to aesthetic medicine. A popular post or a large follower count may attract attention, but may not reflect a doctor’s qualifications, clinical experience or suitability for a particular procedure,” says Dr. Megha Pundir, Consultant Dermatologist.

Aesthetic treatments are presented via visually appealing content such as transformation photographs, short videos and even patient testimonials. While such content can introduce people to available procedures, it may not be able to explain the risks, limitations, recovery time or long-term care involved.

She says that platforms such as XELIX are working towards bridging this gap by helping people discover and connect with dermatologists and aesthetic specialists for their skin, hair and aesthetic concerns. So, by bringing specialist information and accessibility together, such platforms encourage patients to make more informed choices about their care.

Says Dr. Pundir, “Patients may find it challenging to compare providers when information about qualifications, treatment protocols and expected outcomes can be unclear. There are some patients who also tend to choose a clinic based on promotional offers, online reviews or even influencer recommendations without knowing if the treatment tends to meet their individual needs.” So, people should be encouraged to ask questions, understand the available options and seek a consultation with an expert before deciding on a procedure.

Digital platforms can help doctors and clinics reach people who may otherwise have limited awareness when it comes to available treatments. Educational posts, frequently asked questions and explanations of common skin and hair concerns can help patients understand when professional advice is important, she says. A treatment that works well for one person may not work for another, making individual assessment essential for everyone.

Closing the patient discovery gap will involve a combination of accessible information, ethical communication and appropriate medical guidance from the expert. Doctors and clinics can support this by ensuring they explain procedures in simple language, setting realistic expectations and encouraging patients to discuss their concerns openly without any hesitation. When digital visibility is supported by credible information and even responsible medical guidance, it can become a useful starting point for the patient journey instead of just the deciding factor.