Layered, Tailored And Intentional: Breaking Down Kangana Ranaut's Winter Parliament Style

Kangana Ranaut slayed the Parliament Winter Session with her ensembles ( ANI Photos )

This winter Parliament session, BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been pulling up to Parliament like it’s Fashion Week (except with fewer influencers and more microphones), and delivering what can only be described as a masterclass in cold-weather Indian power dressing. Winter dressing in Delhi is not for the faint-hearted. It’s the kind of weather that confuses your body, your wardrobe, and your immune system. One minute you’re freezing, the next minute you’re sweating inside a government building that clearly believes in central heating as a personality trait. And yet, Kangana has somehow cracked the code, layering sarees with sweaters, coats, and sharply tailored jackets, while accessorising with handbags and shades that say, “Yes, I’m here to legislate, but I could also attend a couture brunch.” This is not accidental fashion. This is strategic layering with intent. For someone known for dramatic onscreen personas and outspoken opinions, Kangana’s Parliament wardrobe is surprisingly restrained. The colour palette leans winter-appropriate: neutrals, deep tones, and understated contrasts. Textures are layered thoughtfully (silk against wool, crisp cotton beneath structured tailoring) creating visual interest without chaos. This is not fashion that’s trying to go viral. This is fashion that’s trying to last through a long session, multiple photo-ops, and hours of serious discussion without losing its composure. Saree Reimagined Her soft sweaters don't overpower the rest of the ensemble (ANI Photo) Traditionally, the saree and winter have had a complicated relationship. Woollen shawls often enter the picture like uninvited relatives: necessary, but never stylish. Kangana, however, has decided that the saree doesn’t need rescuing. It just needs a better supporting cast. Her winter Parliament looks consistently anchor themselves around crisp, often understated sarees: solid colours, subtle textures, minimal fuss. These are not “look at me” sarees. These are “I already know you’re looking” sarees. They form a clean canvas that allows her winter layers to do the talking. By pairing sarees with fitted sweaters, structured coats, and tailored jackets, Kangana is essentially saying: Why choose between tradition and warmth when you can have both? Sweaters Over Sarees Pastel sweaters complement her gorgeous sarees (ANI Photo)