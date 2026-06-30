ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Fire Still Burns: Parikrama On 35 Years Of Making Rock Music

They've played many prestigious concerts including The Kennedy Centre USA, Download Festival, Brixton Academy London amongst others. In 2007, iconic Brit metal band Iron Maiden saw Parikrama live in Bengaluru and thereon took the band along for a 25-day UK tour, supporting them in multiple concerts. Besides Maiden, the band has opened for many international legends like Megadeth, Porcupine Tree and Deep Purple.

“Frankly, it doesn't feel like 35 years,” he says. “Every day when I get up, the band has the fire that we still have to do more.” That sentence explains Parikrama better than any career retrospective could. The band has over 3500 shows to its credit worldwide and is known for its classic rock influences fused with Indian instruments like the sitar, tabla, bansuri and the Hindustani violin.

Keyboardist and founding member Subir Malik speaks about the band's remarkable longevity with the sort of modesty that only comes from people who never expected to become institutions in the first place. To him, 35 years feels less like a destination than another rehearsal before the next gig. The band's passion remains intact because, unlike many professional acts, Parikrama still isn't driven by commerce.

Their latest single, Inside My Skin , is proof that nostalgia isn't their business model. Instead of looking backwards, the band has chosen to confront something painfully contemporary: anxiety. Beginning with a crushing heavy-metal riff by guitarist Saurabh and growing into a song shaped collectively by the band, with lyrics by vocalist Nitin Malik, the track explores a struggle that millions carry with them every day.

The trains have become flights, the second-class compartments have turned into airport lounges, and the members now balance businesses and careers alongside music. But somewhere between the first guitar chord and the customary post-show afterparty, very little has changed.

Thirty-five years after a group of college friends decided to make loud music together, Delhi rock veterans Parikrama are still writing new songs, still filling venues, and, most importantly, still behaving like the sort of people who would happily spend an entire night laughing over terrible jokes after a gig.

For many bands, surviving 35 years would be reason enough to slow down. For Parikrama, it seems to have had the opposite effect. Filmmaker Aankit Singh is giving the finishing touches to a documentary on their 35-year journey that will be out soon. Subir says the group still gives the band the same priority it did decades ago, even though every member has a professional life outside music.

“Parikrama is not our earning source but it still gets the same priority,” he says. “All of the band members take time off from their day jobs and still make music and do concerts as a passion project.” He laughs while reflecting on the privilege of living this life. “How many people are as lucky as us to keep doing whatever we were doing in college and still be at it?”

Brand New Single

Inside My Skin didn't begin with a grand concept or an elaborate studio plan. It began with a riff. “It basically started with an absolutely heavy metal, crazy riff that Saurabh had come up with,” Subir explains. From there, guitarist Saurabh and drummer Mitul assembled the framework before vocalist Nitin Malik added lyrics centred on anxiety: a subject that feels increasingly urgent in today's world. “The song is about anxiety,” says Subir. “A lot of people suffer from it, and some people don't even know about it.”

The band sees the single as only the beginning of a busy creative period. “Lots more original material is coming up,” he promises. “We've also started recording behind-the-scenes content, and all of that will be out soon.”

Rock Has Changed, Friendship Hasn't

Rock music has travelled a complicated road over the last three decades. There were years when it dominated everything. Then came a long period when electronic music, hip-hop and pop seemed to push guitars into the background. Subir isn't worried. “There was a major dip after around 2010,” he admits. “But trust me, rock and roll is making a huge comeback worldwide.” He points to the growing number of younger bands embracing the sounds and aesthetics of the 1960s and '70s, and the bands from those decades doing world tours and cutting albums.

For him, though, the biggest constant isn't the music. It's the people. “What has stayed exactly the same is the amount of fun we have together.” His favourite memories aren't necessarily about concerts. They're about everything surrounding them. Back in the 1990s, bands didn't fly across India. They travelled by train, often in second class. A single concert in Chennai could become a week-long adventure.

“We used to travel for 30 or 40 hours together,” he recalls. “Doing one show down south used to mean seven days of the whole band being together.” Today, flights have shortened those journeys dramatically. Everyone has careers and businesses demanding their attention. Time has become the rarest luxury. Yet the ritual survives. “There's still a customary party after every show,” he laughs. “People hardly sleep until it's time for the next flight.”

It sounds less like a touring schedule and more like an annual college reunion that somehow never ended.

The Fans Remember

Perhaps the greatest compliment any songwriter can receive is hearing an audience sing the lyrics back. Parikrama has experienced that for decades. Subir doesn't treat it as something to be expected. “I'm so thankful to our fans for remembering our songs and singing along at our concerts.” As for the band's future, he speaks with absolute certainty. “Parikrama making music—that is not going to die till the day we are around.”

They still enjoy paying tribute to the classic rock heroes who inspired them. But they are equally committed to writing songs of their own. “Our own material... lots more is coming up,” he says. “This is just the beginning.” Most bands celebrate anniversaries by looking back. Parikrama celebrates them by announcing the next song. After 35 years, they still don't sound like a band protecting a legacy. They sound like one chasing its next great riff.