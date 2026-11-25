ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Instant Entertainment Can Be Problematic For Children, Allow Them To 'Do Nothing' Sometimes, Say Child Experts

There was a time when boredom was practically a child’s job. You could spend the entire afternoon staring at the ceiling, annoying your brothers and sisters, or trying to persuade a reluctant neighbourhood dog to be your best friend. Nobody was in a hurry to solve the problem. Sometimes, it was something really ridiculous but that was sort of the point.

This is not the setup for today's children. School hours, homework, swimming lessons, football practice, music classes and, as a last resort, a smartphone. There's an app to learn, an app to play and an app to watch someone else play. The possibility of being bored has become nearly extinct. According to pediatricians and child development experts, however, boredom is not always a negative experience that parents should get rid of. In fact, letting kids experience it may be one of the most useful things grown-ups can do for their development.

The Useful Business of Doing Nothing

“In today’s childhood, there is too much of structure and hardly any room for unplanned activities,” says Dr Nitin M, Consultant-Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru. “Parents schedule their children’s activities with the best of intentions, but may be unwittingly robbing them of the important opportunity for brain development.”

When kids don’t have plans, their brains have to switch gears from passively absorbing information to actively creating ideas. That’s when a cardboard box is a spaceship, a pile of cushions is a castle and a normal afternoon becomes an elaborate adventure. Boredom encourages children to explore their surroundings, discover their interests and experiment with possibilities. If they don’t have enough free time, they may not have as many opportunities to find out what really excites them.

Dr Rachana Gopalakrishna, Consultant, Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, Aster Women and Children, Bengaluru agrees that boredom can be a good creative experience. “When children have to make their own fun time, they learn to invent games, imagine situations, make up stories and explore their surroundings. These experiences promote initiative, independent thinking and autonomy. They learn that they don’t always need someone else to entertain them.”

Doing Nothing Is Doing Something

Dr Nitin warns that children who are always entertained could struggle when they find themselves in situations that require patience or solving problems on their own. They may become frustrated, want immediate stimulation or have an emotional meltdown when the fun stops, even for a moment.

Life doesn't work like a streaming platform unfortunately. There are queues, delayed trains, long family dinners and school assignments that are far less exciting than watching cartoons. Kids need to be able to learn that not every minute needs to be entertaining.

Dr Rachana adds: “It is a developmental task for children to learn how to cope with boredom. When parents routinely offer screens or arrange activities as a response to boredom, children can become more and more dependent on outside distractions. They might have a hard time with their feelings when they can't get instant gratification.”

Let Children Enjoy the Pleasure of Being Alone

The biggest mistake parents make is to assume that a bored child is an unhappy child. However, Dr Nitin says that parents don't have to entertain their children all the time or rush to solve every moment of boredom. “Just 20 to 30 minutes of unstructured time a day can allow children to unwind, focus and learn to cope with uncomfortable feelings,” he says. “This is not neglect. This is a chance to be independent.”

Dr. Rachana also suggests for parents to give children some opportunities to play without filling every hour with organized activities. Parents can encourage outdoor exploration, reading, creative activities, and family interactions while letting children choose how they want to spend some of their free time.