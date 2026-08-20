ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why After-School Time Is One of the Most Important Learning Moments Beyond the School Day

“ Creativity, critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and problem-solving are becoming some of the most vital skills today. Extended learning programs can help provide a conducive atmosphere for developing these skills while enabling children to focus on areas that do not have much importance in the normal school curriculum,” says Manish Gupta, Business Head, Jalsa Ventures (Shard Center of Innovation) in Noida.

With changes taking place in the field of education today, it is becoming clear that preparing children for the future involves more than just their academic performance.

“ I make sure to spend quality time with my son in the evenings after school. We fiddle around with musical instruments after he gets home from school. We watch documentaries about climate change and wildlife after dinner,” says Sulochana Bahai, who has a nine-year-old and also runs a small business.

Every activity that allows a child to learn is not necessarily dependent on a book or a test. The hours following the school day can give children the freedom to explore ideas at their own pace, experiment with new interests and learn through doing. Instead of being limited to tuition, homework or screen-based entertainment, this time can introduce children to technology, creativity and practical problem-solving, helping them develop capabilities that extend beyond the classroom and remain valuable in the years ahead.

The advantage of learning beyond regular classroom hours lies in the fact that it allows children to engage in learning activities free from the burden of evaluations. It becomes much easier to ask questions and to learn from experience if one’s goal is not to get good grades.

In fact, it becomes especially necessary when it comes to fostering the ability to solve problems. In many cases, there are no immediate solutions for real-life problems and children should learn how to deal with this situation. An appropriately organized after-school environment may teach this approach to learners, allowing them to explore different solutions independently and get appropriate assistance from mentors. With the help of such experience, children may gain more confidence and start to act in a way that can be characterized as self-learning.

It allows children to engage in learning activities free from the burden of evaluations (Getty Images)

Learning Through Real-World Experiences

“The most significant advantage of the hours children spend once school is over is that they can connect what they learn in class with practical situations. Though classroom learning helps children gain basic knowledge, experiential learning helps them learn how to implement that knowledge in practical life,” says Gupta.

Preparing Children For Future-Tech

The importance of this approach becomes more apparent in view of emerging technologies. Being exposed to specialized areas like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Coding, Drones, 3D Printing, Internet of Things, and Design Thinking will expose children to the world of technology that surrounds them. Most importantly, being hands-on will allow children to go beyond mere understanding of concepts and experiment with them, challenge them and apply them to problem-solving.

Programmes like this can enhance the value of learning because they can give children the chance to be exposed to emerging technologies at an appropriate age level. Whether it is coding, STEM, and Design Thinking for beginners or Robotics, Drones, AI, Machine Learning, Data Science, and IoT for the advanced learner, gradual exposure will allow learners to gain knowledge of technology as well as develop creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills. Says Devdutt Saha from Kolkata, who has a 12-year-old daughter in school, “My daughter and I have been building a robot at home. She loves to learn about technology, and I am more than happy to engage with her curious mind.”

Connecting Kids With Tomorrow’s Opportunities

Through hands-on learning experiences, children can find out what they are interested in and what field they would like to learn more about through their education and future career. By being exposed to many areas of interest from a young age, the learner can determine their actual interest before making any decisions. This is especially true for teenagers. Being exposed to AI programming, Python, Machine Learning, Data Science, Robotics, Biometrics and IoT together with career counseling can provide them with valuable insights into future trends and necessary skills. However, the purpose should not be to direct children toward a certain profession at such a young age, but rather, to expand their thinking and provide them with enough exposure so that they are able to make decisions later on.

Ultimately, the benefit of this time hinges on whether or not one uses it wisely. Parents can aim for a balance between structured learning, play, socialization and unstructured learning. The goal is not to turn every hour once school ends into another learning session, but to ensure that children use this time in a meaningful and productive way.