Easy Beginner's Recipe To Make Pan Pizza At Home

Cooking pizza at home is one of those activities that sounds far more intimidating than it actually is. Like assembling flat-pack furniture or attempting yoga with a cat around, the real danger lies not in the task itself but in the expectation. We imagine pizzaiolos in Naples tossing dough like gymnasts and assume we must match that. We imagine wood-fired ovens roaring like dragon mouths and assume only medieval technology can produce a crisp base. And then, when we actually try it… the thing tastes marvellous.

DAY ONE

You will need very little to begin your pizza-making adventure: just flour, water, yeast, salt, and the vague optimism that you can follow instructions. What happens next is chemistry, but the cheerful sort where nothing explodes.

Ingredients (for 2 medium pizzas):

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon instant yeast

¾ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar (optional; yeast likes dessert)

¾ cup warm water

1 tablespoon olive oil

Method:

1. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, and yeast.

2. Add warm water and olive oil. A spoon will help until it doesn’t; then a hand will help until it doesn’t; then you’ll simply accept chaos and knead.

3. Knead for 7-10 minutes until the dough is smooth enough.

4. Oil a bowl, pop in the dough, cover it, and let it rest for 24 hours in the fridge. This overnight rest is crucial. The dough softens, develops flavour, and becomes surprisingly agreeable.

DAY TWO