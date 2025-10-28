Trend Alert: Palm Cuff Is The Modern Version Of The Indian Hathphool Taking Over High Fashion Jewelry
These hand-hugging accessories are taking over every fashion radar, from Bollywood red carpets to cocktail sangeets.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 10:20 AM IST
Somewhere between the invention of bangles and the rise of smartwatches, humanity realized that the palm was feeling left out. Enter palm cuffs: the cool, slightly rebellious cousin of the bracelet family. Unlike bangles, which cling to your wrist like a needy ex, palm cuffs sit across your palm, following its natural curve like they’ve studied palmistry and found the perfect fit. They don’t jingle; they glide. And right now, they’re taking over every fashion radar from Bollywood red carpets to cocktail sangeets.
The OG Hand Jewelry
Long before Instagram influencers were “curating” their jewelry boxes, women from ancient civilizations were already rocking intricate hand ornaments as a sign of wealth and influence. In India, the tradition runs deep: meet the Hathphool, which literally means “flower of the hand.”
Originally, the hathphool was a bracelet connected to rings by tiny chains or beads: part jewelry, part body armour for anyone who took accessorizing seriously. During the Mughal and Persian eras, women flaunted versions in Kundan, Polki, and uncut diamonds, often in delicate floral motifs. The Rajput queens turned it into a regal art form, and Persian dancers took it global, proving that a little sparkle on the hand was basically the universal language of fabulousness.
The Hathphool’s Glow-Up
Flash forward to 2025, and the hathphool has had a serious makeover — think of it as the stylish grandchild of its royal ancestors. It still shows up in bridal looks, but it’s also found its way into everyday wear. Today’s hathphools might sparkle with all-natural diamonds or gleam in minimalist metal, worn by brides one day and by indie girls at music festivals the next.
Now, while the hathphool is having its fusion moment, the palm cuff has emerged as its futuristic cousin: sleeker, edgier, and entirely red-carpet compatible. It’s the jewelry equivalent of a power pose: no jangling, no fuss, just a statement. They’re sculptural, elegant, and rather popular with stylists who want their celebs to look “ethereal yet dangerous.” Think of it as hand armour for the stylishly ambitious.
How To Wear A Palm Cuff
- No Thumb Wrestling: When putting it on, don’t use your thumb as a guide. Just your four fingers — pinky to pointer. Your thumb’s on vacation.
- Adjust Gently: Your hands are unique snowflakes, so feel free to tweak the fit. If it’s too tight, clench your fist slightly. Too loose? Give it a gentle squeeze. Basically, treat it like you would a new relationship: firm but not suffocating.
- Move With Care: Sure, it’s a hand ornament, but that doesn’t mean it’s waterproof or sandproof. Take it off before washing your hands, swimming, or wrestling with your dog. Think of it as couture for your palm, not construction gear.
Whether you’re slipping on a Kundan hathphool steeped in centuries of tradition or a futuristic palm cuff straight off a runway, what you’re really wearing is history reimagined. The hand, after all, tells stories — through gesture, art, and now, through a very well-placed cuff.
So go ahead, give your wrists a break. It’s your palm’s time to shine.
