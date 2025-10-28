ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Trend Alert: Palm Cuff Is The Modern Version Of The Indian Hathphool Taking Over High Fashion Jewelry

Somewhere between the invention of bangles and the rise of smartwatches, humanity realized that the palm was feeling left out. Enter palm cuffs: the cool, slightly rebellious cousin of the bracelet family. Unlike bangles, which cling to your wrist like a needy ex, palm cuffs sit across your palm, following its natural curve like they’ve studied palmistry and found the perfect fit. They don’t jingle; they glide. And right now, they’re taking over every fashion radar from Bollywood red carpets to cocktail sangeets.

The OG Hand Jewelry

Long before Instagram influencers were “curating” their jewelry boxes, women from ancient civilizations were already rocking intricate hand ornaments as a sign of wealth and influence. In India, the tradition runs deep: meet the Hathphool, which literally means “flower of the hand.”

Originally, the hathphool was a bracelet connected to rings by tiny chains or beads: part jewelry, part body armour for anyone who took accessorizing seriously. During the Mughal and Persian eras, women flaunted versions in Kundan, Polki, and uncut diamonds, often in delicate floral motifs. The Rajput queens turned it into a regal art form, and Persian dancers took it global, proving that a little sparkle on the hand was basically the universal language of fabulousness.