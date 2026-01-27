ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Almost Half The World's Population Will Be Living In Extreme Heat By The Year 2050

A new University of Oxford study finds that almost half of the global population (3.79 billion) will be living with extreme heat by 2050 if the world reaches 2.0°C of global warming above pre-industrial levels: a scenario that climate scientists see as increasingly likely.

Key Findings From Oxford Study

Most of the impacts will be felt early on as the world passes the 1.5°C target set by the Paris Agreement, the authors warn. In 2010, 23% of the world's population lived with extreme heat, and this is set to grow to 41% over the next decades. There will be grave implications for humanity, with the Central African Republic, Nigeria, South Sudan, Laos, and Brazil seeing the most significant increases in dangerously hot temperatures. The largest affected populations will be in India, Nigeria, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the Philippines, the study predicts.

Compared with the 2006-2016 period, when the global mean temperature increase reached 1°C over pre-industrial levels, the study finds that warming to 2 °C would lead to a doubling in Austria and Canada, 150% in the UK, Sweden, Finland, 200% in Norway, and a 230% increase in Ireland. Given that the built environment and infrastructure in these countries are predominantly designed for cold conditions, even a moderate increase in temperature is likely to have disproportionately severe impacts compared with regions that have greater resources, adaptive capacity, and embodied capital to manage heat.

Lead author, Dr Jesus Lizana, Associate Professor in Engineering Science, said: "Our study shows most of the changes in cooling and heating demand occur before reaching the 1.5ºC threshold, which will require significant adaptation measures to be implemented early on. For example, many homes may need air conditioning to be installed in the next five years, but temperatures will continue to rise long after that if we hit 2.0 of global warming."

What Is The Solution?