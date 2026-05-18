ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What Makes The Majority Of Us Humans Mostly Right-handed While Animals Stay Flexible?

It is one of the strangest puzzles in human evolution. About 90% of people across every human culture favour their right hand, with no other primate species showing a population-level preference on this scale. Despite decades of research into the brains, genes and development behind handedness, why humans ended up so overwhelmingly right-handed has remained an evolutionary enigma.

Now, new research led by the University of Oxford, published in PLOS Biology, suggests the answer comes down to two defining features of human evolution: walking on two legs, and the dramatic expansion of the human brain.

The study by Dr Thomas A. Püschel and Rachel M. Hurwitz at Oxford’s School of Anthropology and Museum Ethnography, with Professor Chris Venditti at the University of Reading, brought together data on 2,025 individuals across 41 species of monkeys and apes. Using Bayesian modelling that accounts for evolutionary relationships between species, the team tested the major existing hypotheses for why handedness evolved: including tool use, diet, habitat, body mass, social organisation, brain size and locomotion.

“This is the first study to test several of the major hypotheses for human handedness in a single framework. Our results suggest it is probably tied to some of the key features that make us human, especially walking upright and the evolution of larger brains. By looking across many primate species, we can begin to understand which aspects of handedness are ancient and shared, and which are uniquely human,” says Dr Thomas A. Püschel, Wendy James Associate Professor in Evolutionary Anthropology.

Humans sat conspicuously outside the pattern that explained every other primate, but when the researchers added two factors into the model: brain size and the relative length of our arms versus our legs (a standard anatomical marker of bipedal locomotion), that exceptional status disappeared. In other words, once you account for upright walking and a large brain, humans stop looking like an evolutionary anomaly.