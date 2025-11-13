ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Meet OutStation, The Indian Boy Band Who Will Open For International Popstar Akon At His Mumbai Concert

“This is a huge honour for us,” the band said. “Akon is a legend whose songs we’ve all grown up listening to. Sharing a stage with him is something we’ll never forget.” Often described as India’s answer to One Direction or BTS, OutStation has quickly built a fan base. Earlier this year, they hosted ‘OutStation Prom’ in Mumbai (India’s first-ever teen pop prom night). The night saw surprise appearances by artists like Anuv Jain, Akshath, and Bharat Chandak.

OutStation will open for global superstar Akon during his Mumbai concert on November 16 at NESCO, Goregaon. The show is part of Akon’s three-city India tour. The five-member pop group is mentored by Savan Kotecha, the Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer known for his work with Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and One Direction. This will be OutStation’s biggest live performance yet, and the band promises an energetic set featuring their own original songs before Akon takes the stage.

“We wanted to give young people a space to celebrate, sing, and just be themselves,” the boy band said. “The prom was our way of creating that connection before we even released our first song.” OutStation’s debut single will drop on November 18, just two days after their Akon performance. The timing marks a major step forward for the band, who formed only four months ago.

Who Is In OutStation?

The group includes Bhuvan Shetty (Udupi, 22), Hemang Singh (Prayagraj, 20), Mashaal Shaikh (Goa, 21), Kurien Sebastian (Delhi, 20), and Shayan Pattem (Hyderabad, 17). They were discovered through a nationwide talent hunt by Visva Records, a collaboration between Savan Kotecha, Republic Records, and Universal Music India. Their name is a nod to their diverse hometowns outside Mumbai, reflects their shared journey from small-town dreamers to rising pan India popstars.