City Of Surat Set To Host India’s First Organic Mud Fest On Dhuleti
The festival presents Holi celebrations in a new format, replacing chemical-based colours with multani mitti and natural clay.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
Giving a unique and contemporary identity to the traditional celebration of Dhuleti, Surat is set to host Mud Fest on March 4, 2026 at Triyom Club near Aabhwa Chowkdi. The event is being organized by Colours Events and Activations with the support of Suresh Gondaliya, Managing Director of Triyom Club. Mud Fest presents Holi celebrations in an entirely organic format, replacing chemical-based colours with Multani mitti and natural clay, offering participants a safe and eco-friendly experience.
According to the organizers, Ornob Moitra & Krish Wadhwani, Mud Fest is India’s first event to celebrate the original spirit of Dhuleti in an organic and sustainable manner. This will be the sixth edition of the fest. “This concept combines tradition with health and environmental consciousness. The use of natural clay is beneficial for the skin and offers a natural glow like a facial treatment.” he said.
The upcoming event marks the sixth edition of Mud Fest in Surat and its first major comeback after the Covid-19 break. The organizers believe that post-pandemic audiences are once again ready for large-scale and commercial events. The festival also aims to position Gujarat, particularly Surat, as a popular destination for domestic and international tourists.
Moitra said, “Just as people travel to Spain for the annual La Tomatina festival, we believe people from across the world will now travel to Surat to experience Mud Fest. We are expecting participation from thousands of visitors from India and overseas.”
Mud Fest will also feature performances by Mumbai-based DJ Reena Barot, along with other DJs, a rain dance arena, multiple activity zones and dedicated family-friendly areas where children can also participate safely. Special arrangements have been made for visitors, including locker facilities, separate changing rooms for women and well-organized amenities. The festival venue will be spread across a massive 8,000 to 10,000 square yards, making it one of the largest Holi-themed events in the region.
