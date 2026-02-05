ETV Bharat / lifestyle

City Of Surat Set To Host India’s First Organic Mud Fest On Dhuleti

Giving a unique and contemporary identity to the traditional celebration of Dhuleti, Surat is set to host Mud Fest on March 4, 2026 at Triyom Club near Aabhwa Chowkdi. The event is being organized by Colours Events and Activations with the support of Suresh Gondaliya, Managing Director of Triyom Club. Mud Fest presents Holi celebrations in an entirely organic format, replacing chemical-based colours with Multani mitti and natural clay, offering participants a safe and eco-friendly experience.

According to the organizers, Ornob Moitra & Krish Wadhwani, Mud Fest is India’s first event to celebrate the original spirit of Dhuleti in an organic and sustainable manner. This will be the sixth edition of the fest. “This concept combines tradition with health and environmental consciousness. The use of natural clay is beneficial for the skin and offers a natural glow like a facial treatment.” he said.